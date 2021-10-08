BLACKPINK'S Jisoo and Son Heung-min dating rumors explained, as 'couple bracelets' stir excitement

BLACKPINK leader Jisoo is rumored to be dating South Korean football star Son Heung-min. The speculation arose after fans spotted a possible couple bracelet on the two stars recently, and the internet has since been abuzz with arguments and debates about whether Jisoo is dating the Tottenham Hotspur player.

In addition to the couple's bracelets, there were also other observations made by fans leading to dating rumors on social networking sites.

Fans wonder if Jisoo and Son Heung-min traveled together from Paris?

The rumor picked up when fans noticed that both Son Heung-min and Jisoo arrived at the Incheon airport on the same day. Jisoo arrived at the city after she wrapped up her commitment to Dior during Paris Fashion Week. Son Heung-min, on the other hand, was in town to attend the 2022 FIFA World Cup Asia Qualifier match between South Korea and Syria.

The two of them arrived on October 5 and fans learned that Son Heung-min had not flown in from London, but Paris. It could have been considered a coincidence if they had arrived on the same day from different cities, but fans are now speculating that the two may have traveled together.

Fans also noticed that Jisoo and Son Heung-min wore identical bracelets, or couple bracelets, after scourging through images of the two stars. Son Heung-min was known to kiss his bracelet for luck after he scored a goal, and hence it was easy for the fans to spot it on him. In the case of Jisoo, the bracelet was spotted in a picture where she was hugging a friend.

In addition to all of this, Jisoo was also spotted catching up at a Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London two years ago. The K-Pop idol then posted pictures from the match on her Instagram story and this caused fans to believe that the two may have been dating for a while.

Debates heat up online over Jisoo and Son Heung-min dating rumors, fans try to debunk claims

Many fans of Jisoo do not agree with the rumor and believe that the dating scandal was just a ploy:

A few also pointed out that this was not the first time Jisoo and Son Heung-min were rumored to be dating. In the past, when similar speculation arose, Jisoo shut down the rumors by stating in an interview that she was not even close to Son Heung-min. Fans also pointed this out and said that the rumors were probably false this time as well.

One fan revealed that the bracelet Jisoo had worn was a gift from Francesca Amfitheatrof, a jewelry designer known for her work for Tiffany and Co. The designer had posted a picture with Jisoo on Instagram where the bracelet was visible.

