BLACKPINK's Jisoo is "offered" a job by Dior CEO

BLACKPINK's Jisoo is winning hearts in Paris, and the latest addition to her long list of admirers is the CEO of Dior himself!

The prestigious Paris Fashion Week is currently ongoing. On September 28, Jisoo, who also happens to be Dior's global ambassador, attended the French luxury fashion house's 2022 S/S collection fashion show in Paris. At the event, the magazine ELLE Taiwan captured a special moment between the BLACKPINK member and Dior CEO Pietro Beccari.

Jisoo, wearing a black-and-white embroidered mini dress from the Dior Resort 2022 collection and a small nude Lady Dior bag, cut an elegant picture at the show. During their interaction, Beccari, who is currently one of the biggest names in fashion, can be seen greeting the singer. He then leans into a YG Entertainment staff member, and jokes,

"If YG fires her, message me. I'll take her."

Given the ease with which the idol and the CEO were interacting, the immense mutual respect between the two was evident. Beccari and the 'How You Like That' singer also sat beside each other during the fashion show, and could be seen conversing throughout.

Fans ecstatic at Jisoo-Dior CEO interaction

The short clip is trending among the numerous BLACKPINK fans worldwide, who are proud of their idol. BLINKS have also commented on the obvious high regard in which the Dior CEO holds the K-Pop idol.

"It looks like the CEO really likes Jisoo"

He loves Jisoo a lot."

Several fans were also taken aback by Beccari's generous offer to take Jisoo if YG Entertainment leaves her, which doesn't seem too probable.

Several fans have taken this opportunity to comment on the disparity between how Dior treated Jisoo, and how she is allegedly treated by YG Entertainment.

Jisoo and Dior have a long standing relationship. The BLACKPINK star had started out as the local ambassador for Dior Beauty. She was named the global ambassador for the luxury brand in March 2021, with the brand's Maria Grazia campaign being inspired by the K-pop artist. Dior had announced,

“Jisoo embodies, with her singular audacity, the house’s modernity and the passionate creativity of Maria Grazia [Chiuri], who was inspired by the Korean singer for her autumn/winter 2021 collection.”

Jisoo is not the only BLACKPINK member attending Paris Fashion Week. All four members are currently in Paris, with each representing a luxury fashion powerhouse. Lisa, representing Celine Jennie, is the ambassador for Chanel, and Rose is the face of Yves Saint Laurent.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar