Fans rejoice as BLACKPINK reportedly set to attend Paris Fashion Week

Great news for BLINKS: BLACKPINK will be attending the upcoming Paris Fashion Week. Invitations are handed out only to the best of the best in the world of fashion, and thus for all four BLACKPINK members to be invited at once is a big honor.

Paris Fashion Week is among the "Big Four" Fashion Weeks in the world, the others being in London, Milan and New York. Paris Fashion Week 2022 will be taking place from September 28 to October 5.

BLACKPINK members are reportedly scheduled to leave for the French capital via Incheon International Airport on September 25. Jennie, however, will be leaving later than the others due to scheduling issues.

BLACKPINK will be representing several luxury brands at Paris Fashion Week

Apart from being some of the most talented K-pop idols in the world, BLACKPINK members have also made a name for themselves in the realm of fashion and beauty. Members of the band are currently dominating not only music but also the fashion world.

Jisoo has been named the global ambassador for Christian Dior for both fashion and beauty since March. Lisa, who has just released her debut solo album, is the ambassador for French fashion house Celine. Rosé is currently representing Yves Saint Laurent globally, while Jennie is the ambassador for Chanel.

The Paris Fashion Week schedule for BLACKPINK seems packed, with both "Dior Collection" and "Yves Saint Laurent Collection" shows scheduled for the same day, September 28. The "Chanel Collection" show is scheduled for October 5.

Fans can expect some stunning pictures of the K-pop band, if prior Fashion Weeks are anything to go by. Several BLINKS have expressed their excitement on Twitter and other social media.

Fans eagerly await a group photo of the four, with each hopefully dressed in the luxury brand they are representing.

This is not the first time the K-pop idols are attending Paris Fashion Week. In 2019, Jennie, Lisa and Rosé had attended the eagerly awaited function. Jennie also attended Paris Fashion Week in 2018 for the "Chanel by the Sea" collection.

The fashion world will be paying close attention to the idols' every move at the prestigious Paris Fashion Week. Apart from BLACKPINK, BANGBANG member G-Dragon will also be attending the event, working alongside Jennie as the global ambassador for Chanel, amidst dating rumors between the two.

Edited by Sabine Algur