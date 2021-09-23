BLACKPINK's Lisa discards bangs for a brand new look

The first thing that comes to mind when one thinks of BLACKPINK's Lisa is those iconic bangs. However, in a recent post, Lisa discarded the bangs and showed off a brand new hairstyle, highlighting her doll-like features.

Lisa is the only BLACKPINK member who has always had thick bangs covering her forehead. It turns out the 'LALISA' singer didn't always want bangs!

In a recent interview with The Rolling Stones, Lisa revealed that bangs were her mother's idea.

It was my mom’s idea. Before school started, mom was like, ‘Hey Lisa, let’s go get bangs.’ I was like, ‘Bangs? No! I like my forehead. I don’t want to cover it.

However, her mother was quite insistent. In the end, the bangs became Lisa's most iconic look.

She’s (Lisa’s mother) like, ‘Nah, you’re forehead looks like… is not that pretty, just cover it.’

Imagine the surprise when Lisa revealed her brand new hairstyle to the world, sans bangs. Fans could not stop raving over her looks, calling her beautiful with or without bangs.

Lisa loses the bangs, reveals new hairstyle

On September 21, Lisa posted a series of pictures on her Instagram account, revealing a brand new avatar. Ever since BLACKPINK made its debut in 2016, Lisa was rarely seen without bangs, and thus this new look caught a lot of fans by surprise.

In the photos, Lisa shows off her delicate features, with the bangs nowhere in sight. Instead, she has strands of hair stylized on her forehead, highlighting her recently-unveiled feature. Dressed in faux fur and braids framing her face, this new look has received a lot of appreciation from fans who call themselves LILIES around the world.

Fans had been begging for a bang-less look from the K-Pop artist, and thus this reveal has left them ecstatic. More so because Lisa had claimed on the show Knowing Bros that she wouldn't remove her bangs even if she was offered an advertising deal.

She appears to have changed her mind, and the recent photos only prove that the fans were correct. The lack of bangs highlights Lisa's doll-like features even more.

Lisa herself announced she that had something different in store for her fans during the launch of her new album. The singer dropped her solo-debut album, 'LALISA', on September 10. She stated,

"I wanted to show a new image, so I took a big risk and went with a hair style that didn't include bangs. I don't think fans have ever seen my forehead without bangs before, so it'll be a surprise. I worked really hard for this album and also participated in the styling."

This isn't the first time the singer's hair has come under attention recently. During the release of the promotional poster for "Money", several fans accused the singer of cultural appropriation, while several others defended her.

While that might be a topic of debate, the fact that Lisa looks incredible, both with and without her trademark bangs is certain, and these images have only proved it.

