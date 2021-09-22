Lisa's 'LALISA' reigns over Billboard charts and makes K-pop history 

BLACKPINK Lisa's solo debut, LALISA, is probably the most exciting drop in K-pop at the moment. Her Thai-culture-inspired song, 'LALISA', debuted on No. 2 on Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. US charts.

This comes after the BLACKPINK member broke multiple records with her full-length album LALISA. BLINKS flocked to Twitter to celebrate this incredible achievement by the K-pop idol.

BLINK celebrate LISA's big takeover of Billboard charts

Lisa has topped the Billboard charts before. But this celebration is special because she's now celebrated as a solo artist, rather than a member of the group.

BLACKPINK's youngest member has released her solo debut with widespread fan approval, which has propelled her record 'LALISA' to three Billboard charts.

The solo debut charted at No. 84 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 2 on Global 200 and Global 200 Excl. the US. It even made it to No. 6 on the Billboard Digital Song Sales chart.

The BLACKPINK maknae's massive achievement takes on a new meaning given that she achieved these milestones with zero promotions of the record. Nonetheless, she is one of the most talked-about K-pop idols globally.

One Twitter BLINK, STREAM LALISA, reminded fellow BLINKs:

"Reminder: Lisa debuted 84 in BB 100 with some big artists with no promotions, no radio plays, Korean song with 63 POINTS at BB with her 9,200 digital copies in its first tracking frame in the U.S which is huge for Korean pop debut soloist."

While another BLINK, RAINBOSEOK, listed her achievements and uploaded screenshots saying:

"A SOLO WITH ZERO PROMO FROM HER AGENCY, LALISA DID THAT. so proud of you babe."

Other Twitter users and Lisa stans had this to say:

َ @lalisagosoIo



#84 on HOT100

#2 The global Excl. US

#2 Global de 200



TE AMO LISA #LALISA on BB Charts.#84 on HOT100#2 The global Excl. US#2 Global de 200TE AMO LISA #LALISA on BB Charts.



#84 on HOT100

#2 The global Excl. US

#2 Global de 200



TE AMO LISA https://t.co/VlnglATNyz

However, the BLINKs were vocal in their discontent with the limited promotion of LALISA by YG Entertainment. Fans compared LALISA's Billboard achievements to Rosé's solo debut On The Ground.

💋 @LucasPotosi



#84 - Billboard Hot 100

#2 - Billboard Global 200

#2 - Billboard Global 200 Excl US



"On The Ground" debuts on BB:



#70 - Billboard Hot 100

#1 - Billboard Global 200

#1 - Billboard Global 200 Excl US #LISA "LALISA" debuts on BILLBOARD:#84 - Billboard Hot 100#2 - Billboard Global 200#2 - Billboard Global 200 Excl US #ROSÉ "On The Ground" debuts on BB:#70 - Billboard Hot 100#1 - Billboard Global 200#1 - Billboard Global 200 Excl US #LISA "LALISA" debuts on BILLBOARD:



#84 - Billboard Hot 100

#2 - Billboard Global 200

#2 - Billboard Global 200 Excl US



#ROSÉ "On The Ground" debuts on BB:



#70 - Billboard Hot 100

#1 - Billboard Global 200

#1 - Billboard Global 200 Excl US

Fans believe Rosé received top spots and a better ranking on the Billboard Hot 100 as a solo artist, because of her multiple US promotions, such as performances and interviews.

Even Lisa's B-side track 'MONEY', embroiled in a CA controversy, entered the Billboard charts, albeit a bit lower than 'LALISA'. It ranked No. 8 on Digital Songs Sales, #24 on Global 200 Exl. The US and #44 on Global 200.

But it overtook every other song and peaked at No. 1 on Rap Digital Song Sales. Lisa is now the first and only female K-pop act to chart at No. 1 on Billboard's Rap Digital Song Sales.

The only K-pop acts to peak at No. 1 on that chart are Psy with 'Gangnam Style' in 2012 and BTS' SUGA with 'Daechwita' in 2020.

'LALISA' gorgeously represents and reflects Lisa's personality and ambitions. It also is infused with Thai cultural representations - from music to certain dance moves and even traditional attire - that the rapper personally requested.

Thailand's President recently praised her for her contributions to spreading Thai influence and expanding the creative economy.

Meanwhile, she also released a reaction video of her watching the 'LALISA' music video for the first time, and it was filled with fun behind-the-scenes stories.

