Lisa dishes on behind-the-scenes moments while reacting to 'LALISA' MV

Even after all these years, BLACKPINK Lisa's duality surprises fans. Lisa posted a 'LALISA' music video reaction on her official YouTube channel, Lilifilm Official, today. Rather than just reacting to her first solo debut, she also revealed some behind-the-scenes moments of it.

She squealed in excitement, chanted 'Hey!' like a BLINK, and kept lovingly gazing at the music video, as her dream finally came true.

BLACKPINK Lisa's solo debut album crossed borders and smashed records almost everywhere. From digital music charts to physical sales to YouTube views - there's nothing fans didn't break to show their excitement for 'LALISA'.

Maknae Lisa was just as excited for the music video as fans. She recorded her reaction to watching the music video for the first time, and it's all things cute and sweet. Here are 4 interesting behind-the-scenes moments she revealed:

1. The cat massager

Who doesn't love filming in comfort? For BLACKPINK's Lisa, one shot of 'LALISA' was as comfortable as getting a massage. At the start of the video, we see Lisa dressed up in a colorful outfit, lying on a pink curtain where multiple swaying hands can be seen.

She stopped the video and compared the experience to cats giving massages with their little paws. She shared that it was a really fun shoot.

2. Almost driving a bike in the night

LALISA❤️‍🔥 @LisaIsMine95 Does anybody notice in the mv that lisa's tire bike didn't even move? 😭 They missed the details 🥲 Does anybody notice in the mv that lisa's tire bike didn't even move? 😭 They missed the details 🥲 https://t.co/3Ze7A4WdKi

One of the teasers that had fans excited was Lisa's intense glare while wearing a black helmet. A scene in the music video also shows her "driving" through a tunnel, giving off cool vibes.

But, she wasn't driving! The rapper revealed that they filmed the scene on a chilly night, which made filming more fun. She also shared that the bike was standing still and the camera was in a camera, which was moving. That's how they shot the close-ups of Lisa driving.

3. Being a nervous-wreck but still slaying it

As the music video had Lisa playing multiple characters, the rapper shared that she was nervous throughout the filming. A major part of it was also because it had been really long since she shot a music video, revealed the rapper. But even then, she managed to execute great performances for all her 'LALISA' personas!

4. The never-ending love for Thai culture

There was no way the rapper wouldn't have stopped at one of the most impactful scenes in the music video. Towards the end of 'LALISA', a gold-outfit with a traditional Thai chada-wearing-Lisa appears.

She reminisced about her school memories of performing on stage wearing a traditional Thai outfit. She even shared a TMI - the chada is as heavy as it looks! Her love for the entire music, dance and visual sequence of Thai culture was apparent as she longingly gazed at the final product, without blinking even once.

Watching Lisa's reaction video would make BLINKs think that it's not the singer herself, but a fan reacting to it.

Take a look at 'LALISA' music video reaction below:

