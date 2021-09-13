BLACKPINK's Lisa breaks record for fastest solo K-pop MV to reach 100M views

BLACKPINK's maknae Lisa has done it again. The Thai rapper's solo debut album, LALISA's title track of the same name, has now broken Psy's record for the fastest solo K-pop MV to reach 100 million views in around two days only.

On September 12, YG Entertainment announced that the LALISA music video has surpassed 100 million views. As of writing this, the video sits at a whopping 120 million views, even though it was only released on September 10.

Lisa breaks Psy's record of fastest K-pop MV solo to reach 100M views

The last record holder for the fastest Korean soloist's music video to reach 100 million views was Psy's 2013 song, Gentleman. His MV crossed the 100 million milestone mark in roughly four days.

But one can always count on BLINKs to make their idols turn out to be record-holders. With their consistent efforts and love, they have now made Lisa the fastest Korean soloist to reach 100 million views on YouTube, in two days. Together they've broken the record set by Psy which stood for eight years.

As this is Lisa's debut as a solo artist, she said she wanted to incorporate Thai culture in it and Teddy, her producer, helped her with it.

In her press conference, the idol said:

"After I said that I wanted to include a Thai vibe, Teddy arranged the song in a Thai style, and I was so touched. I really liked the way it turned out. I also wore Thai clothing in the music video. I think the results came out really pretty."

Fans saw a completely new side, full of confidence and attitude, of Lisa in the LALISA music video. Aside from the catchy chorus, she wore multiple outfits and showcased many different sides of herself throughout the video.

Lalisa debuting and setting a record for the fastest video by a solo artist to reach 100M views, breaking an 8 year record held by PSY 🤯



🔗 https://t.co/4FHoN6qFtc



LALISA 100M VIEWS @BLACKPINK — 𝐋𝐀𝐲𝐋𝐈𝐒𝐀 ❤️‍🔥 (@delulublink) September 12, 2021

IT'S OFFICIAL!



LISA's 'LALISA' has just surpassed 100 million views on YouTube in only 2 days and 1 hour!



It is now the fastest video by a solo artist to do so, breaking the 8 year record held by PSY's 'Gentleman'!#LISA #LALISA https://t.co/QnDPSbCYMi — ☀🌧 • lf for kpop moots ♡´･ᴗ･`♡ (@_summerraine) September 12, 2021

While some fans are celebrating, a whole new war on Twitter broke out yesterday. Many fans and K-pop stans believe that the chorus is repetitive, the dance is "tiktok influencer level" weak and it doesn't do justice to the great talents Lisa possesses.

They stood their ground on the music video looking aesthetically great, but not when it came to the song, saying that the company could have definitely done better to showcase Lisa's skills.

just watched lisa's mv and I have to say i would've dropped her if she was my bias and releases lalisa. there's an annoying rhythm in the bg which gives me a headache. the song wasn't good... and what's wrong with yg and their repetitive concepts. come up with sth new pls.. — jasmine (@fearlessqorgus) September 11, 2021

There is nothing worse in the world than Lisa’s new single…. 10 seconds of Lalisa is more annoying than if I had to listen to bts butter on a one hour loop — dream 🔔 (@dreamwakey) September 10, 2021

ig the only annoying thing is that lalisa sounds like every other blackpink track — steph⁷ (@lunatheorbit) September 10, 2021

lalisa had lisa’s best rapping ever i think.. the chorus got annoying pretty quickly though — damián (@choerrysuperior) September 10, 2021

am i annoying or lalisa mv just doesnt give? — ajeng (@eiksgneja) September 13, 2021

not gonna lie... lalisa chorus is pretty dull and boring.. — qin (@AsyiqinMarijan) September 13, 2021

"choreography is too simple for Lisa " THANK YOU, Lalisa is our dancing machine, one of the best dancers in the industry, but they gave weak a weak ass choreo, and the song has a weak forgettable chorus, it's frustrating. I just hope teddy doesn't come near her jisoo 😭🙏🙏🙏 — BLOMOON💫 (@_hala_tt) September 12, 2021

each time I rewatch the LALISA mv I am reminded of just how much I despise that chorus choreo — ♡Wanziᵛ∞₁₂₇ 💻🌶 'STICKER' SEPT 17 #MilitaryWife² (@Wanzi_G) September 12, 2021

Meanwhile, YG Entertainment released a special stage clip of LALISA on September 12, which has already garnered 9.9 million views. Check out the video below:

Now with three out of four members of BLACKPINK having already made their debuts as solo artists, BLINKs are eagerly waiting to see what Jisoo's solo debut will look like.

