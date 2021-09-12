Thai MC slammed for discrediting idols BamBam and Nichkhun's success while praising Lisa's solo debut

Thai MC Moddam Kachapa is under fire for his comments on Thai idols BamBam (GOT7) and Nichkhun's (2PM) success. On September 11 of the Chae Show, the MC discussed the success of BLACKPINK Lisa's solo debut LALISA.

He used terms such as 'truly world class' for Lisa's success. He said, "we've never seen a Thai superstar go this far." The comment throws shade at Thai idols Bambam and Nichkhun, who are senior to Lisa in the industry. The MC's comments upset fans who claimed that he could have praised Lisa without bringing other idols down.

Thai MC disrespects BamBam and Nichkhun's work while praising Lisa

Kachapa's comments have been widely perceived as insensitive towards the success of the Thai idols.

Nichkhun debuted in 2008 under JYPE's group 2PM. BamBam debuted in 2014 under JYPE's GOT7. Lisa's group BLACKPINK debuted later in 2016. Clearly, BamBam and Nichkhun paved the way for other Thai artists. To invalidate their success did not sit right with fans. They were vocally critical of the MC.

degree, we also have bambam, but he too didn’t manage to get this far. This (lisa’s debut) is what we call world class, truly world class, it’s finally happened to our country.” — 𝐣𝐢𝐧. ☁️ (@peachicnvs) September 11, 2021

Showing a pattern of him being dismissive, fans dug up a previous clip of the MC invalidating BamBam and Nichkhun's successes while calling Lisa "truly world-class."

K-pop stans know that Thai idols share a close bond. BamBam and Lisa are particularly close because they were a part of the same dance crew. They have been colleagues since entering the entertainment industry.

Many fans spoke up about this disrespectful behavior while also highlighting the influence of Nichkhun and BamBam on the industry. One fan even called it a baseless competition. Other fans cited them as "one of the biggest pride points" of Thailand.

Several fans flocked to Twitter to state that 2PM's Nichkhun paved the way for future Thai idols. They observed that Nichkhun was the first to bring the popular variety show, Running Man, to Thailand.

History KPOP THAI IDOLS started from HERE!! DON'T EVER ANYONE TRY TO DIRESPECT NICHKHUN BUCK HORVEJKUL!! #RespectNichkhun #ApologizeToNichkhun #แบนมดดํา pic.twitter.com/qAPYot6Ngo — 린다 *リンダ*『rinda』 (@rindashuunrei) September 11, 2021

Nichkhun even brought running man to Thailand and you're saying he not success. And this was 2011

He paves the way#ApologizeToNichkhun #แบนมดดํา pic.twitter.com/elf75wPxeD — calf's world (@calfcalf0) September 11, 2021

it’s just sad how other ppl tend to forget abt nichkhun. he worked hard to go into the kpop industry as a thai. idk how to tell this, i just want to say it as respectful as possible, but nichkhun helped to open opportunities for more and more talented thai kpop idols we now have. pic.twitter.com/oZFCBJiKMj — kez ☾ | Happy Joonie Day! (@peachynyoungy) September 11, 2021

as a thai bird, I’ve always felt so incredibly proud and represented thanks to bambam, lisa, and other thai liners. Don’t even get me started on nichkhun, even my GRANDMA knows who he is, nichkhun paved the way for thai idols. Their impact on the world is INSANE.#RespectBambam — 𝐣𝐢𝐧. ☁️ (@peachicnvs) September 11, 2021

Omg it's totally unnecessary to bring Bambam & Nichkhun down. Oh... Bcos she is BLACKPINK's Lisa she is successful, she makes the country proud but excuse me?? BB & NK has has been so successful way before Lisa did. It's just that Kpop wasn't popular back then 🙄 #แบนมดดํา https://t.co/MUE6vHZvfU — Nabila 🍉🍑 (@HOTkhunniegirl2) September 11, 2021

the fact that bambam & nichkhun, who’s both thai, made it so big in korea should be enough for you to be proud. not all can even pass auditions or debut in the first place. they’re still making it big in k-industry and that should be enough for you to be proud, sir. 😉 #แบนมดดํา — nini (@peachybeomiee) September 11, 2021

Nichkhun literally opened the gates to k-pop for more foreign idols by winking.pic.twitter.com/X51Of8oaoe — 『WITH ME AGAIN』• beatriz (@wooyoungieqtie) September 11, 2021

BamBam is active on Twitter and is known to interact with his global fans. So it was only a matter of time until he discovered what was going on. A few hours after the controversy struck, BamBam tweeted saying,

"Nevermind. Maybe many people are not aware of my efforts. But everyone gradually recognized and understood. I'm happy."

MC Moddam Kachapa has since issued an apology on Instagram. However, many fans find the apology hollow.

THE MC ON THAT SHOW POST AN APOLOGY LETTER TO BAMBAM ON HIS IG ACC



You know what I want to punch you

BAMBAM can forgive but I don't 😪



Ctto to the owner of the translation 💚 pic.twitter.com/jrOkauU2mG — MarkTuan Bestie 🐰💚 (@Alleahtoot2) September 12, 2021

that apology was 100% to save reputation and i don't doubt that it will most likely be the same on Monday — shreya (@WANGTOPIA) September 11, 2021

While fans have demanded a more sincere apology, some have discovered that the MC unfollowed BamBam on Instagram. This has further fueled public opinion of the apology being half-baked

While the Thai MC might feel one way about BamBam and Nichkhun, the following clip proves that K-pop fans and the president of South Korea feel quite differently about the Thai idols:

South Korea's president Moon Jae In: “Thailand is Asia’s centre for hallyu and Thailand’s Nichkhun, Lisa and Bambam are the main characters of hallyu” #แบนมดด #RespectBambam



pic.twitter.com/p1mjtQG6vq — 딸체 (@jaebambum) September 11, 2021

