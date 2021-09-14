BLACKPINK's Lisa surpasses Taylor Swift with the highest views on a music video within 24 hours

BLACKPINK's Lisa is doing it like no other K-pop artist. On September 13, YouTube announced Lisa's solo debut album's music video LALISA, which broke the record for being the music video with the most views in the first 24 hours. With this achievement, Lisa has officially surpassed pop star Taylor Swift's 2019 hit song ME!.

Lisa's Thai-influenced music video LALISA recorded a whopping 73.6 million views within 24 hours of its release. Swift's ME! held the record for almost two years with 65 million views.

BLACKPINK Lisa's LALISA is now the world's most viewed music video

Most Viewed MV by a Female Solo Artist on YouTube in the first 24hrs:



#1 #LALISA by #LISA – 70.3M (NEW)

#2 'ME!' by Taylor Swift – 65M🔻

#3 'thank u, next' by Ariana Grande – 55.4M🔻

#4 'On the ground' by Rosé – 41.6M🔻 — LISA CHARTS (@CHARTS_LISA) September 11, 2021

The maknae of the group released her highly-awaited solo debut album LALISA on 10 September 2021. BLINKs, BLACKPINK's fans, waited a long time for YG Entertainment to give Lisa a solo debut, and their wishes were finally answered in September.

Having amassed 73.6 million views in just one day, BLACKPINK's Lisa has set a new global record for artists, surpassing Taylor Swift. The idol's dynamic rap and vocals mix to give off explosive energy, reflecting her powerful attitude in LALISA. The name of the album and the title track itself are based on her real name, Lalisa Manoban.

LALISA not only broke a global record, but also surpassed Psy's 2013 song Gentleman's record, making her the fastest K-pop soloist to reach 100 million views in just two days.

LALISA's album sales hit the roof as the Thai rapper became the highest K-pop female solo artist to record 800k pre-order sales. It went on to showcase the prowess and excitement of Lisa's solo debut. Considering that the group's last album was The Album in 2020, BLINKs excitement is always at an all-time high whenever BLACKPINK is scheduled to release new music.

The company has released magnificent teaser posters for LALISA, raising the stakes consistently. With majestic nail embellishments, long shimmery boots, Harley-Quinn-inspired pigtails, and more, it's no surprise BLINKs went all out to give Lisa the coveted title.

Meanwhile, Lisa is the third member of BLACKPINK to venture into solo activities. The first member was Jennie with her album SOLO, and the second was Rosé with her album -R-. With Jisoo currently filming for her debut drama Snowdrop, fans will have to wait a bit longer for her to make a solo singing debut.

Lisa premiered her LALISA live performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Readers can check it out here:

