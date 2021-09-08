BLACKPINK's Jisoo unveils the Lady Dior Art pop-up store looking magnificent

Dior's global ambassador, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, stunned everyone with her beauty yet again. On September 6 KST, Jisoo and Harpers Bazaar Korea uploaded photoshoots and videos of the idol with Dior Lady Art Project 2021.

Jisoo dazzled in a blue denim dress with a laced frock, styled by Lee Yun Mi, and long black boots. She takes a walk in the Lady Dior Art pop-up store now opened in Seoul, showcasing the incredible handbags that can easily be called works of art.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo unveils Seoul's Dior Lady Art Project pop-up store

With a classic Christian Dior purse in hand, BLACKPINK's Jisoo wows everyone with a look inside the much-anticipated world of Dior Lady Art Project 2021.

Termed highly covetable, Jisoo's latest posts deepen her stance as the Global Ambassador for the luxury brand. Jisoo was announced as the face of the brand in May 2021. The Dior Lady Art project has been giving artists across the globe a chance to reimagine Dior's handbags, making them truly one-of-a-kind.

The video starts with a wandering Jisoo outside the pop-up store and then a close-up of her gorgeous visuals with her finally entering through the magnificent door of DIOR. Viewers get a glimpse of the high-end interior, looks at some new handbags, and more.

Check out the photoshoot and the video below:

After Jisoo's reveal, Harpers Bazaar Korea posted photos of the pop-up store filled with luxurious handbags looking nothing less than jeweled trophies. Check out their photos of the pop-store opening in Seoul below.

BLINKs trend 'Lady Jisoo for Dior' showcasing their excitement

The announcement of Jisoo being the global ambassador for Dior was already a coveted crown for millions of BLINKs. But Harper's Bazaar Korea's recent update, where they reshared the same photoshoot and video, has made BLINKs take up a new name.

The fashion magazine used #LADYJISOO, implying elegance, royalty and impact. BLINKs soon took it upon themselves to rave over the two visually stunning things - Dior and Jisoo - merging together, yet again.

Check out some of the BLINKs reaction to it below:

rt and reply for jisoo



LADY JISOO FOR DIOR



12

11 ^ 1

10 | 2 it’s time for you

9 ⊙————> to hype & cry over

8 4 KIM JISOO.

7 5

6 pic.twitter.com/osfHyPP6yd — 치치🍒/chichi🍒 (@kjsrules) September 7, 2021

Jisoo once again never fail to show off how classy and elegant vibe that lady Dior represents. Her presence alone already giving off that feeling, the reason that Dior choose her.



LADY JISOO FOR DIOR#LadyDiorJISOO pic.twitter.com/mY5AnzdYml — jay (@Jisoojj17) September 7, 2021

Dior really didn't waste her visit to the pop up store. They make a whole campaign like this is some sort of fashion week 😭



LADY JISOO FOR DIOR#LadyDiorJISOO pic.twitter.com/29FxHFMrQX — ChicBelz (@ChicBelz) September 7, 2021

Even a PR staff at Dior commented on Jisoo's post, saying, "Our princess shines even more today," according to one fan.

Dior Korea pr staff commented on Jisoo’s Instagram

"Our princess shines even more today"



LADY JISOO FOR DIOR#LadyDiorJISOO pic.twitter.com/IdDq4NC7xW — Snowdroptweet (@snowdroptweet) September 7, 2021

