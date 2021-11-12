DAWN’s latest Instagram post sparks engagement rumors with HyunA

Fans speculate that the 'it couple' in town, HyunA and DAWN, might be announcing their engagement soon. DAWN, also known as Kim Hyo Jung, posted a photo of a metal ring on his ring finger. The picture does seem harmless at first glance, but cryptic messages and out-of-context spoilers are a big thing in K-pop.
The K-pop couple were previously embroiled in a marriage rumor, and DAWN’s latest Instagram post adds fuel to the fire.
Fans speculate HyunA and DAWN might be getting engaged soon
On November 10, DAWN uploaded a photo of a metal ring adorning his ring finger. All the other fingers are empty, while his wrists have two simple and elegant bracelets. The vagueness of the photo, especially without captions, has made fans’ imaginations run wild as they wonder if a HyunA and DAWN engagement is drawing near.
The engagement rumors come after HyunA went viral for catching a bouquet at a friends’ wedding at the end of October. Video of the bouquet-throwing tradition showed the idol standing next to the bride and the bride making sure she throws it in her friend's direction. An excited HyunA can be seen getting excited while catching the bouquet.
While fans speculate if the couple is finally putting a ring on it, many showed their love and support. Being public with one’s relationship in a K-pop industry is tough, especially if both the people in the relationship are idols. But HyunA and DAWN are breaking those stereotypes, making fans and the industry open up to accepting that K-pop idols can date too.
Check out how fans are reacting to DAWN’s latest post below:
Shattering K-pop barriers, HyunA and DAWN announced in August that they were debuting as a duo. After publicly announcing their relationship, the star couple shifted to Psy’s P NATION after CUBE Entertainment terminated their contract, citing trust issues. Since they went public, the couple have been unapologetic in showcasing their love for each other. They are also regarded as an icon for K-pop soloists, and future couples too.
HyunA and DAWN released their first album 1+1=1 as a duo on August 30, 2021. The album's exotic, groovy title track PING PONG also went viral soon enough.
In other news, HyunA’s I’m Not Cool has been nominated for MAMA 2021 for Best Dance Performance Solo.