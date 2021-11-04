MAMA 2021 nominees announced: BTS, NCT, Stray Kids, SEVENTEEN, and more

The grandest K-pop music award, Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA 2021), released its nominations on November 3, 2021. The nominations have multiple fandoms pulling up their socks while leaving others upset.
MAMA 2021 has not announced the daesang (Grand Prize) nominations - Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Artist of the Year.
The remaining 14 categories were announced in a livestream and on their official Twitter account soon after the live. The MAMA 2021 has only one category reserved for fan voting and will have three daesangs judged on multiple criteria without fan votes.
Mnet releases nominations for the highly-anticipated year-end music show, MAMA 2021
The time for fanwars, fan votes, preps, and a month full of anticipation has arrived as MAMA 2021 announced their nominees for the famous music awards show. The show will be hosted by K-pop icon Lee Hyori and will take place in Paju, South Korea.
Check out the complete list of nominations announced below.
Best Band Performance:
10 cm - Sleepless in Seoul
CNBLUE - Then, Now and Forever
DAY6 - You Make Me
Jannabi - A Thought on an Autumn Night
N.Flying - Moonshot
Best HipHop & Urban Music:
ASH ISLAND - Melody
Changmo - GJD
Jessi - What Type of X
Mino - Run Away
Yumdda - 9ucci
Best Collaboration:
AKMU & IU - Nakka
Gaeko & Kwon Jin Ah - I Feel Like
Hyolyn & Dasom - Summer or Summer
Rain & J.Y. Park - Switch to Me
Best OST:
10cm - Borrow Your Night (Romance 101)
Cho Jang Seuk - I Like You (Hospital Playlist 2)
Cho Yu Ree - Wish (Hometown Cha Cha Cha)
Lee Mu Jin - Rain and You (Hospital Playlist Season 2)
Yang Yo Seob x Jeong Eun Ji - Love Day (Romance 101)
Best Vocal Performance:
AKMU - Nakka (feat. IU)
Davichi - Just Hug Me
Heize - Happen
IU - Celebrity
Lee Mu Jin - Traffic Light
Best Dance Performance - Solo:
EXO’s Baekhyun - Bambi
HyunA - I’m Not Cool
BLACKPINK’s Lisa - LALISA
BLACKPINK’s Rosé - On The Ground
Jeon So Mi - DUMB DUMB
Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon - Weekend
Best Dance Performance - Female Group:
aespa - Next Level
ITZY - In the Morning
Oh My Girl - Dun Dun Dance
Red Velvet - Queendom
STAYC - ASAP
TWICE - Alcohol-Free
Best Dance Performance - Male Group:
Stray Kids - Thunderous
NCT 127 - Sticker
NCT Dream - Hot Sauce
SEVENTEEN - Ready to Love
SHINee - Don’t Call Me
BTS - Butter
Best New Female Artist:
Jo Yu Ri
Kwon Eun Bi
LIGHTSUM
STAYC
Best New Male Artist:
DRIPPIN
ENHYPEN
EPEX
MIRAE
p1Harmony
Best Female Artist:
Heize
IU
BLACKPINK’s Lisa
BLACPKINK’s Rosé
Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
Best Male Artist:
EXO’s Baekhyun
EXO’s D.O
EXO’s Kai
Kang Daniel
Lee Mu Jin
Best Female Group:
(G)I-DLE
Brave Girls
ITZY
Oh My Girl
Red Velvet
TWICE
Best Male Group:
BTS
NCT 127
NCT Dream
SEVENTEEN
Stray Kids
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
The only category fans can vote for in MAMA 2021 is the Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top 10. The voting will take place in two rounds - pre-vote and final vote. Ten groups with the most votes from the 20+ will advance to the final round. The group with the highest votes will win the daesang Worldwide Icon of the Year.
All the groups mentioned above are nominated for the MAMA 2021 Fans' Choice category. The below mentioned groups will join them too:
ATEEZ, Chungha, CL, ENHYPEN, EXO, fromis_9, iKON, Kang Daniel, Lee Seung Gi, LOONA, MAMAMOO, WINNER’s Song Mino, MONSTA X, NU’EST, SF9, Sunmi, Super Junior, THE BOYZ, TREASURE, and Weeekly.
The votings for MAMA 2021 Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top 10 will open on November 4, 6:00 PM KST.
MAMA 2021 will be held on December 11 at 6:00 PM KST. The red carpet for MAMA 2021 will start two hours earlier at 4:00 PM KST.