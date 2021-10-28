“Lovely, kind, unbelievably talented,” says Coldplay describing BTS on You Quiz on the Block

The American pop band Coldplay featured as guests on the famous You Quiz on the Block and discussed working with BTS. The collaboration single My Universe was the product of the two biggest music groups coming together to spread the message of love. Coldplay praised BTS’s professionalism and said they felt grateful for being part of an album with them.

Coldplay’s Chris Martin and Jonny Buckland made a surprise appearance through a VCR on tvN’s You Quiz on the Block on October 27. The members talked to hosts Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho, discussing working with BTS and explaining more about their latest album, along with the collaboration.

Coldplay on You Quiz on the Block

My Universe officially released on September 24, with a sci-fi music video releasing a few days later on September 30. The single is part of Coldplay’s latest album Music of the Spheres. Speaking on the process of working with the super K-pop group, Jonny Buckland exclaimed:

“Working with BTS was absolutely wonderful. They were so lovely, so kind, and obviously unbelievably talented. And we’re so grateful for them, for singing on the song.”

Chris Martin added how it felt like a dream come true.

“It’s just been an amazing pleasure, and more than we could have dreamed.”

As per custom, the hosts asked if there was any message they would like to give to BTS, Chris Martin gave a simple yet powerful reply:

“The only message we’d like to send to BTS is to say, ‘Thank you, and we love you.'”

The duo also introduced their album Music of Spheres, sharing that it’s about all the different emotions and relationships everyone has been going through. In particular, they mentioned “love, loss, pain of truth, happiness, friendship, things that we all experience”.

Meanwhile, BTS isn’t the only Korean collaboration Coldplay has worked on in their latest album. For their music video for Higher Power, the group collaborated with Ambiguous Dance Company, a South Korean experimental dance company.

Achievements for BTS and Coldplay’s My Universe make a long list. The song debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100, it’s still going strong on the charts. In Soompi’s October 26 report, the song climbed to No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart and Hot Alternate Songs chart.

ARMYs are all for the precious bond BTS and Coldplay share with each other. Whether it is gifting each other gifts or standing up to degrading comments, this collaboration is one of the few that fans approve of and love.

The music video, which made ARMYs envious of aliens, currently sits at a whopping 88 million views on YouTube.

