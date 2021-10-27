BTS' latest Weverse magazine article throws shade at Hollywood's music industry and ARMYs love it

Weverse Magazine released the latest article titled B+, detailing BTS’ collaborations from the start, and writer Randy Suh did not mince words. The writer threw shade at the Hollywood music industry for their patterns of ignored racism, purposely avoiding meaningful conversations, Grammy's Asian artist snub, and many more things.

After the explosive success of Dynamite and Butter, BTS’ music spread far and wide, attracting locals and millions of new fans. The B+ article gives new and old fans alike a rundown of all the musical partnerships and releases of the K-pop supergroup. While fans have always loved the Weverse magazine article, B+ takes the cake for throwing subtle shade at the mainstream Hollywood music industry.

On October 27, the fan-artist platform Weverse released a new article on BTS’ collaboration history written by Music Writer Randy Suh. Graphic Designer Paperworks (@paperxworks) designed the adorably illustrated timeline under visual director Jeon Yurim. Starting from 2014, the group has released 26 songs by collaborating with various artists.

ARMYs applauded the article for “spilling the tea”, while giving them a brief history of collaborations in the pop industry. The writer then explained each of BTS’ music pieces with other artists, and threw subtle shade on the big names of the Hollywood music industry.

At the start of the article, the writer recalls BTS’ Billboard Music Awards in 2017, during their wings era. While the group made waves on Twitter, YouTube, and Billboard, with their four years of impressive discography, the writer states they received a new artist's treatment.

“BTS had already been active nearly four years when they appeared at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs), yet the US market acted like the group was some new artist they saw for the first time.”

It also didn’t forget the iconic and historic Grammy snub. Many fans were disappointed as they believed Grammys only gave them an English collaboration stage and not a performance for the song they were nominated for - Dynamite.

“The Grammys never seemed to give Asian group BTS the time of day, so it was a historic moment when they gave their first-ever performance at the awards ceremony with Lil Nas X thanks to this collaboration.”

The article even captured minute details and inside jokes of the fandom, making fans love it even more. Check out some reactions from fans below:

vale⁷ ♡ @kkukstudio “Publications like Billboard magazine, who were at first reluctant to report on the harmful hate speech directed at BTS, eventually published articles in solidarity with all the artists.”- Weverse Magazine “Publications like Billboard magazine, who were at first reluctant to report on the harmful hate speech directed at BTS, eventually published articles in solidarity with all the artists.”- Weverse Magazine https://t.co/IpZqsf4IXC

ᴮᴱann⁷ ∞ @SmeraldoWithLuv HOW DO THEY KNOW EVERYTHING?! WHO AMONGST YALL IS A WEVERSE EDITOR, SHOW YOURSELF NOW 😭😭😭 HOW DO THEY KNOW EVERYTHING?! WHO AMONGST YALL IS A WEVERSE EDITOR, SHOW YOURSELF NOW 😭😭😭 https://t.co/1sl5S1IiRg

Dita ⁷ 🐙💜🐳 @almostdita HA! Weverse Magazine throwing punches, calls out everyone, and we love it! HA! Weverse Magazine throwing punches, calls out everyone, and we love it! https://t.co/8Sy4deuax1

dan⁷ 🐻 @poeticallyjoon the weverse journalists always pop off the weverse journalists always pop off

rai @kkckies11 That weverse article 😹 we need to give them some clap clap, they really came to western industry's neck as they should That weverse article 😹 we need to give them some clap clap, they really came to western industry's neck as they should

van⁷ @jinkook_misser Got time to read weverse article, it's literally *chef kiss* Got time to read weverse article, it's literally *chef kiss*

Meanwhile, BTS has officially entered Grammys 2022. They have submitted songs Butter, Permission to Dance and album BE for various categories.

