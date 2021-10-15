Did BTS' Taehyung subtly warn antis spreading dating rumors to shut up?

In a surprising turn of events, it looks like BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, has taken it upon himself to warn the haters spreading dating rumors about him. On October 14, the idol uploaded vague, cryptic, and angry messages on his Weverse stories.
The only thing that ARMYs publicly know would anger or disgust the idol to this extent are the false dating rumors that spread today. Some people saw him at an art gallery with a lady, and started spreading lies stating they were both secretly dating. However, HYBE quickly cleared the air and denied the rumors.
BTS Taehyung's Weverse post might be a dig at the people spreading lies about him
Being in the K-pop business for eight years and counting, BTS members and their agency, know how to deal with such rumors.
Dating rumors between BTS' Taehyung and the Paradise Group President's daughter spread like wildfire after HYBE stated they were false. Before the statement, not many fans knew about any such rumors regarding the idol.
While ARMYs expressed their disdain towards people who spread such lies, it seems like Taehyung isn't far behind.
He uploaded two stories to his Weverse account. The first one says,
"How pathetic. I want to sing UGH. (vomit emoji)"
The song UGH is a diss track about people who love spreading lies about someone.
In the next story, he explicitly expressed how utterly disgusted he was:
"Today in my dreams, I’ll be shooting poisoned needles at the back of those people’s necks. Guard the back of your necks. Shoot, shoot. (vomit and skull emoji)"
BTS' Taehyung is usually seen maintaining his calm, chic personality even when put in tough situations. But the idol member never backed down from talking about toxic behavior that hurt the group. However, this sudden burst of intense emotion is even leading ARMYs to think that he may be throwing shade at the people who insulted a good friendship by claiming romantic love was involved.
Pictures of Taehyung strolling around the museum were also doing the rounds on social media. One fan stated their account with him, mentioning that the idol politely declined when she asked for a photo.
Also Read
HYBE did put the rumors to rest by handling them in a snap, but this opens up a discussion regarding K-pop stans invading artists' personal lives, and whether there is any possible way for the industry and fans to be less toxic.