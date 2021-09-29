BTS’ Taehyung uploads a selca after 717 days, sends Twitter into a frenzy

BTS’ deep-voiced talented vocal member V, aka Taehyung, uploaded a selfie on September 29, after almost two years. This ‘phenomenon’ has fans gushing about him all over social media ever since.

The interesting part about the selfie, other than BTS’ V’s face, is the small story. The idol shared that he doesn’t even remember when he took the picture. Still, fans were ecstatic to receive a close-up, bare-faced selfie of the idol.

BTS’ V shares a selfie after two years, making ARMYs miss him even more

The 25-year-old Singularity singer has incredible power wrapped around his fingers. The events that took place on September 29 are proof of it.

BTS’ V uploaded a close-up selfie with a wine bottle on the group’s official Twitter account. The tweet was as unexpected as finding two spice packets in a noodle pack.

As translated by fan account @choi_bts2, V captioned his tweet, saying:

“I went into (checked out) my photo gallery but I don't remember why I have this photo..”

This indicates how random V’s decision was to upload the photo. Fans love the spontaneous energy the BTS member showed. While he doesn’t know when he took the picture, the hawk-eyed ARMYs do.

방탄소년단 @BTS_twt 사진첩을 들어갔는데 이사진이 왜 있는지 기억이 안난다.. 사진첩을 들어갔는데 이사진이 왜 있는지 기억이 안난다.. https://t.co/fUaUvpI6tv

The idol can be seen wearing a printed black and white shirt. Fans noticed that he was wearing the same shirt at the airport when on his way to New York for the UNGA speech.

Some funny, some emotional, and some downright heart-eyes worthy, check out the fans’ diverse reactions to his photo below:

◡̈ @taebokkiii Taehyung posted a twitter selca after 717 days 🥺



Oct 12 2019 Sept 29 2021 Taehyung posted a twitter selca after 717 days 🥺



Oct 12 2019 Sept 29 2021 https://t.co/vetbzL1Tub

elysha 💜 | KIM TAEHYUNG @myonlyTAEger [INFO] the following are currently trending topics on Twitter after Taehyung's twitter post:



"KIM TAEHYUNG"

"Taetae"

"Taehyungie"

"TAEHYUNG SELCA"

"I MISSED YOU SO MUCH"

"I LOVE YOU SO MUCH"

"SO HANDSOME"

"YOU LOOK SO GOOD"

"HE CAME HOME"

"YOU CAME HOME"

"MY BABY CAME HOME"



++ https://t.co/0vwpWnxKRO

The superstar septet is also known to have the Midas touch and ARMYs once again proved it true. Fans found out the bottle V is holding is the 2001 Château Margaux (Premier Grand Cru Classé), a popular red wine. According to a fan, the wine bottle sold out in under five minutes as soon as Taehyung posted his selfie.

What does a ‘selca’ mean in K-pop?

‘Selca’ is a slang word in the Korean language that combines the first half of two words - self and camera. It essentially means a selfie, but as idols use the word ‘selca’ more, K-pop stans use it too. Since the Korean language has no ‘F’, it’s easier for people to "Sel-Ca". Just the way English-speaking people created the slang ‘selfie’ from ‘self’.

While it may seem basic, K-pop stans have a special relationship with artists’ selcas. It’s their way of feeling closer to their favorites and even for the idols to share the littlest things with their fans.

In other news, LA fans can check out the beauty of BTS’ V and other members in BTS' offline concert in November and December.

