BTS V in Squid Game? Fans wish to see it happen after Tiktok edits go viral

After a Tiktok edit of BTS V and Squid Game went viral, ARMYs are hoping to see actor V make a return in the near future.

Squid Game is one of Netflix's most popular shows internationally right now. It is a South Korean mystery-thriller about several desperate and down-trodded people who aim to make money through a series of immoral and deadly competitions.

The show has broken the internet effectively, with many beginning their venture into K-dramas with the battle royale inspired hit.

Fans attempt to manifest BTS V in a new season of Squid Game through edits

Squid Game enthusiasts have been bumbling to find news around the show, which led to them discovering an unsuspecting but cute connection between one of the actors and Blackpink's Jennie.

With the popularity of the show exponentially growing over the past few days, many are hoping to see a Season 2. According to the director, it is a distant possibility as of now.

As talks of a Season 2 take place, many BTS fans began to chant V's name in unison in hopes of seeing the idol-actor have a role on the show. Discussions began after the hilarious and meme-filled Tiktok went viral on the platform, featuring clips of V (real name: Kim Taehyung) edited with the infamous Squid Game doll's voice.

What started out as an innocent joke grew into a large movement. Many fans hope to see the BTS member on the show, possibly as a contestant for the next set of competitions in case it were to happen.

ARMY (fans of BTS) edited pictures and videos of V with assets from Squid Game to further the excitement and get a glimpse of how the show would feel with the idol's presence.

What makes the possibility of this occurrence not a complete zero, is the fact that V is an actor. Along with being a K-pop idol, the singer has acted countless times in BTS music videos and his own solo videos.

Aside from that, V debuted with an official acting role as a supporting character in Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. The show aired from 2016 to 2017. V had also sung an OST for the show, along with his fellow group member Jin.

