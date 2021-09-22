Will there be a Squid Game Season 2? All about hit Netflix K-Drama starring Lee Jung-Jae

Squid Game Season 2 is something that viewers are most curious about. Since the first season's spectacular end, there has been a call from fans worldwide for the next season. However, Netflix has not officially confirmed the details.

As previously reported by IGN, Netflix executives take decisions about new seasons pretty seriously. They look at information related to international popularity, viewer retention rate, and variety, among other things.

So all that the viewers can do is hope for a positive response from the executives.

What will the plot of Squid Game Season 2 be?

Since the first season's finale, it has become clear that the show has the potential for a follow-up season. The genre of the show and the plot are unique.

However, the odds of the cast returning for the show are low. Chances, however, are high that the show may take on a parallel plot.

For instance, detective Jun-ho, who appeared undercover as one of the men working for the organizers of the squid game, supposedly died in the first season. However, his death is ambiguous, and this could very well be a potential plot point moving forward.

The show would then revolve around Jun-ho's brother, who disappeared.

Release date of Squid Game season 2

Going by the precedent set by the first season of the K-Drama, fans are in for a long wait. In an interview with Korean news outlet YTN, the show's director, Hwang Dong-hyuk, revealed that he had conceptualized Squid Game in 2008. However, the production of the show was only announced by Netflix in 2019.

At the time, the show was titled Round Six, referring to the six games that contestants had to play in the games. So a plausible turnaround time for Squid Game season 2, if it is greenlit, would be around two years.

The show's first season starred Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon, Heo Sung-tae, Jung Ho-Yoon, and Anupam Tripathi.

Squid Game Season 2's cast has not been finalized as of now.

