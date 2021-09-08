5 must-watch K-dramas on Netflix in 2021

K-dramas normally make one think of warmth, wholesomeness, and romance. And no one is complaining. But in case you're looking for something different, Netflix has your back.

The latest K-dramas are redefining the genre, and how! The latest crop of shows are experimental, edgy, and unafraid to take risks. From thrillers to sitcoms to stories of unlikely bonds, there is something for everyone.

Here's a list of some must-watch K-dramas.

DP

Jung Hae-In sheds his soft lover boy image for this gritty and realistic miniseries. Hae-In plays An Jun-ho, a young man who enlists in the South Korean Army due to the mandatory military service requirement.

The show is a dark tale of bullying and cruelty, highlighting the undesirable nature of mandatory military service.

This K-drama delivers its message without being preachy, and Jung Hae-in slips into the shoes of the tortured young man with incredible ease. D.P., or Deserter Pursuit, is one of the finest K-drama miniseries out there, and this one is a must-watch.

Vincenzo

Ever wanted to meet an Italian-Korean lawyer who is also part of the mafia? If the answer is no, this incredibly entertaining k-drama will change anyone's mind.

The drama, starring Song Joong-ki and Ok Taecyeon, takes the audience on a rollercoaster, right into the dark underbelly of South Korea's real estate mafia. Vincenzo starts off on a dark note, but quickly becomes the perfect revenge-drama meets comic thriller.

Song Joong-ki is mesmerizing to watch, but it is the antagonist Ok Taecyeon who steals the show. Vincenzo will keep you guessing at every turn and leave you wanting for more.

So Not Worth It

If one wants good fun and easy laughs, with an international flavor, Netflix's first Korean sitcom is a must-watch.

Reviving the sitcom genre after 16 years, So Not Worth It, is set in a foreign students' dormitory in Seoul. With an incredibly diverse cast from all over the world, the show is a refreshing change.

The characters have great chemistry between them, perfectly capturing the world of carefree college students. The short sitcom format, too, complements the show, and will leave you desperately waiting for season 2.

Navillera

This one might be best watched with some tissues. The K-drama portrays an unlikely bond between a 70-year-old retired mailman and a 23-year-old man, who are brought together by their love for dance.

Song Kang and his love for butterflies continues in Navillera. The heartwarming relationship will definitely tug heartstrings.

Hometown Cha-cha-cha

No list of must-watches would be complete without a mention of the 'Dimple Couple'. The ongoing K-drama Hometown Cha-cha-cha will make one want to leave the chaotic city life and retire to a tranquil beach town, especially if one has Kim Seon-ho/ Shin Min-ha for company.

A remake of the 2004 film, Mr Handy, Mr Hong, the fiery chemistry between the leads, and an incredible ensemble cast make this funny and charming show the perfect binge-watch.

