Hometown Cha Cha Cha episode 1: Kim Seon-ho as Chief Hong has audiences swooning for Mr. Perfect

Hometown Cha Cha Cha, the latest K-Drama to stream on Netflix, in its premiere episode indicated that the show aimed to fill the void left by the wholesome drama, Racket Boys. The two shows may belong to different networks, but the vibe of both is similar.

Chief Hong, portrayed by Kim Seon-ho, lives in a seaside town. He knew all of his neighbors and took responsibility for the elderly population that lived in the town. Many countryside towns have a relatively older population as the younger generation moved to cities to work or search for better opportunities.

Who are Chief Hong and Hye-jin in Hometown Cha Cha Cha?

On the other hand, Chief Hong lived in this town and enjoyed all that came with living in a small town with a small population. He grew up in this town with his grandfather, who used to be a fisherman. His grandfather passed away, and Hong grew up in the care of his neighbors. That was why he was more empathetic about their struggles.

On the other hand, Hye-jin (Shin Min-ah) was used to the beats of the city. She went jogging in her track pants and cropped top by the river and shopped for luxury products in Hometown Cha Cha Cha. She would have never thought that she would live in a seaside town soon.

She lived in an elite neighborhood in the city and worked in a dental clinic in the city's heart. Everything seemed to be on her side until it wasn't.

She refused to force a patient to undergo an expensive treatment and prescribed the correct procedure for them. The director of her clinic was, however, unhappy. She wanted money to flow in, so she tried to force Hye-jin to change her prescription methods. Hye-jin did not just refuse but walked out.

That night, she got drunk and outed her director on the online dental community board. She became a whistleblower unintentionally.

She became an outcast within the community overnight for being disloyal in Hometown Cha Cha Cha. As a result, she couldn't find a job in the city.

How did Chief Hong and Hye-jin meet in Hometown Cha Cha Cha, episode 1?

Hye-jin had visited the seaside town that Chief Hong resided in as a child with her late mother and father.

On her late mother's birthday, she decided to visit the town, and a series of unforeseen events resulted in her staying the night in the village. She repeatedly crossed paths with Chief Hong, who helped her with a series of problems in Hometown Cha Cha Cha.

First, her phone was out of service, and then her card didn't work. The ATM's were also out of service, all due to a fire at a nearby communication station in Hometown Cha Cha Cha.

Later, her car was out of battery, and the air pressure was also down to dangerous levels. Chief Hong was the one who helped her out of it all, though he did it his way.

How their relationship builds over time will play a crucial part in Hometown Cha Cha Cha.

Edited by Ravi Iyer