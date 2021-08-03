Hometown Cha Cha Cha: Release date, cast, plot, stills, teasers and everything to know about Kim Seon-ho, Shin Min-ah’s K-drama

Hometown Cha Cha Cha is an upcoming K-drama set to be broadcast on tvN. The show's literal title is Seaside Village Cha Cha Cha. It is based on the 2004 film Mr Hong, and the first script reading for the show took place in April, 2021.

The show is written by Shin Ha-eun, who also penned the K-drama titled "The Crowned Clown." Hometown Cha Cha Cha is directed by Yoo Je-won who previously directed shows such as Hi bye Mama, Abyss and Oh My Ghost among others.

Release date of Hometown Cha Cha Cha

The show is scheduled to take over the time slot currently occupied by Ji Sung and Jinyoung's show The Devil Judge. It will air on Saturdays and Sundays at 9 pm KST. International fans can stream the show on Netflix.

Cast:

Shin Min-ah as Yoo Hye-jin

Actor Shin Min-ah, who last appeared in the second season of "Chief of Staff," will play the lead role of Yoo Hye-jin in Hometown Cha Cha Cha. In this show, she plays a dentist who moves from the city to a seaside village after an act of self-righteousness brings her downfall at work.

It is in this village that she meets an intriguing man. How the two end up falling for each other will form the crux of the story.

Kim Seon-ho as Hong Du-sik

Actor Kim Seon-ho, who rose to fame with his performance in "Start-Up," opposite Bae Suzy and Nam Joo-hyuk, will play the lead role of Hong Du-sik. Du-sik is technically unemployed, however, he seems busy every time Hye-jin runs into him.

What does he do and why is he always busy? This question is what makes Hye-jin curious about Du-sik.

Lee Sang-yi as Ji Sung-hyun

Actor Lee Sang-yi plays a supporting role in the show of Ji Sung-hyun. He previously appeared in shows such as Youth of May, Once Again and When the Camellia Blooms.

Jo Han-chul - Oh Chun-jae

Actor Jo Han-chul will be seen portraying the role of Oh Chunkey-jae in Hometown Cha Cha Cha. Jo Han-chul is a brilliant supporting cast member who works in movies and K-dramas.

He was most recently seen in the hit K-drama "Vincenzo," starring Song Joong-ki in the lead role.

Other cast members:

In Gyo-jin will appear as Jang Young-kook and Lee Bong-ryun will don the role of Yeo Hwa-jung.

Plot for Hometown Cha Cha Cha:

The plot of Hometown Cha Cha Cha centers around two individuals who meet in a seaside village by coincidence and are unable to forget the other. The show is a remake of the film Mr. Hong, 2004. In the movie, the two leads are unable to get over each other. They are stuck in one another's thoughts and this is what leads them in this intriguing tale of romance.

How they explore a budding romance is what makes the movie a fun romantic comedy. In the film, Hye-jin's role was portrayed by Uhm Jung-hwa and Hong Duk-sik's role was portrayed by KimJoo-hyuk.

Teasers and stills of Hometown Cha Cha Cha:

One of the most recent teasers of Hometown Cha Cha Cha released by tvN, looks like it featured the first meeting of Hye-jin and Duk-sik.

Stills and posters were also released on the official Instagram account of broadcasting network tvN. The teasers hinted at Du-sik's talent for surfing and how he might be a delivery person, among other things.

Considering the snippets released so far, the show will definitely invite comparisons between itself and the film.

