The Devil Judge episode 10: Sun-ah’s obsession with Yo-han deepens, only now it is fueled by hatred

The Devil Judge episode 10 saw Sun-ah realize that Yo-han had her fooled. It was this realization that changed the tone of her obsession. Until recently, Sun-ah had a form of affection that she showcased the way she knew best.

In the past too, when she jumped from the top floor of Yo-han's home, it was to show him that she was ready to do anything for him. Similarly, currently she continues to let him off for things that would have otherwise hurt people.

In The Devil Judge episode 10, she believed that Yo-han would do just as she had asked because for once he seemed to be receptive to her suggestion regarding the upcoming case at live court.

The Devil Judge episode 10 sees Yo-han reveal Sun-ah's secrets to her enemies

In The Devil Judge episode 10, Yo-han bartered the secret that he knew about Sun-ah with Minister of Justice Cha Kyung-hee. He wanted to target one of the men employed by President Heo Joong-se. This man and his men had attacked Elijah when she was out with Soo-Hyun.

By now, audiences were aware of how sensitive Yo-han was when it came to Elijah. So when he agreed to take Sun-ah's suggestion of letting the man go in The Devil Judge episode 10, it was surprising. However, it turns out that Yo-han had other means to exact revenge.

Heo Joong-se had tried to form his own army, a faction that would support him unconditionally and help him win the elections. This group consisted of men and women who were extremists and Heo Joong-se took advantage of this to incite them into committing violent acts in the name of patriotism.

The show is set in a dystopian world, but this scenario is something that audiences may have seen unfold in real life. So the proceedings of this case are far more intriguing than the previous cases.

The fact that the top one percent of the population that owns conglomerates and media houses, among other things, manipulates the public to divide, rule and rake profits in is an age-old formula.

In The Devil Judge episode 10, the show sets itself apart by punishing this miscreant the same way he claimed to punish people who went against the country. Yo-han ruled that the criminal would wear an electric anklet, and his location will be available to the public.

This allowed men who wanted to bully the criminal for being an extremist leader, a chance to find his location and abuse him. Yo-han did all of this in The Devil Judge episode 10 to teach Heo Joong-se a lesson and get back at the man who hurt Elijah.

While the conflict between Yo-han and Sun-ah played out in The Devil Judge episode 10, Ga-on switched to working with Yo-han exclusively. He is able to empathize with Yo-han's cause, and that is also why he took Soo-hyun's help to catch this criminal against the forces of the President of Korea.

