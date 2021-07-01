The Devil's Judge actor Ji-sung and GOT's Jinyoung set to lock horns in the show, but have a good bromance offscreen

The Devil's Judge is an upcoming tvN show starring Ji-sung and GOT's Jinyoung. Ji-sung plays the role of an experienced judge who punishes evil people ruthlessly. Jinyoung, on the other hand, is a rookie judge.

In the show, the two actors will face off against each other due to differences of opinion, among other things. However, in real life, the two seemed extremely close. In fact, speaking about his experience of working with Jinyoung, Ji-sung sounded impressed.

What did Ji-sung say about GOT's Jinyoung and working together in The Devil's Judge?

Ji-sung, GOT's Jinyoung, Kim Min-jung, and Park Gyu-young were at a press conference for their upcoming show The Devil's Judge. It was here that Ji-sung was asked about working with GOT's Jinyoung.

To this, Ji-sung responded that when he worked with the younger idol, he saw that Jinyoung was mature and responsible. He said, "While working with Jinyoung, I felt that he is mature, and he's very responsible."

Ji-sung added that GOT's Jinyoung also pondered a lot about his character, and while working with him and trying to stay in tune with one another for the filming of their scenes, they were able to work towards a better outcome.

Also read: Doom at Your Service Ending Explained: Dong-kyung and Myulmang get their happy ending, but how?

He then said,

"And also, Jinyoung (to me) is almost like love. He is very loveable. He's loveable, and he is also police towards director, and not just me but also his seniors."

Fans were extremely impressed with Ji-sung's words about their favorite idol and took to Twitter to post how happy GOT's Jinyoung makes them. They also observed that both Ji-sung and Jinyoung seemed close after a picture of GOT's Jinyoung hugging Ji-sung at the press conference photoshoot was released.

Fans also fell in love with the fact that Jinyoung introduced himself as GOT's Jinyoung at a press conference for a show. This is something that idols usually do not do, and fans feel grateful that the star continues to feel this connection with his band and their fans.

Also read: Mine ending explained: Seo-hyun lesbian love story has a happy ending, but did Hi-soo really kill Ji-young?

The stars also expressed that their bromance was great off-screen, but on the show, they warned fans to watch out for some animosity brewing between the two of them.

Speaking of all the warmth that was expressed at the press conference, Jinyoung said,

"All the warmth being exchanged ends here, so please treasure the warmth you see because, in the drama, you will see none of that."

GOT's Jinyoung also spoke about how one of the main reasons he chose to work on the show was to be able to work with Ji-sung. He also expressed how since his character would react more than act, he learned a lot from Ji-sung, who was his teacher and mentor on the set.

Also read: Rosé impresses Lee Dong-wook, Lee Ji-ah, and Kim Go-eun in JTBC's Sea of Hope episode 1

He then added that he loved the idea of "only hope in dystopia." Jinyoung also spoke about scenes that were difficult for him to work on during the filming of The Devil's Judge.

He said,

"I can't ride motorbikes well, so those scenes were difficult. As for the characters being different, if the roles I took before were light characters, it is heavy characters. My tone is also more mature."

Edited by Srijan Sen