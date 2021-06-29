Mine ending explained: Seo-hyun lesbian love story has a happy ending, but did Hi-soo really kill Ji-young? 

Mine Episode 16 left audiences with mixed feelings as Seo-hyun, Hye-jin, and Hi-soo managed to cross all the obstacles set in their path, including the death of a man who happened to be their common enemy.

From the beginning, the show was always about who died the fateful night Mother Emma had visited Cadenza in Mine and the perpetrator behind. As the episodes of the show progressed, it was revealed that it was Ji-yong who had died.

However, alongside him had been another person that Mother Emma had seen in Mine. It was a person who had disappeared by the time Mother Emma could return with some form of help, and it was none other than Hi-soo.

Also read: Doom at Your Service episode 14: "That Kiss was fairytale," say fans, especially with Seo In-guk's OST

Hi-soo's act of suffering from amnesia in Mine

The fire extinguisher next to Hi-soo and Ji-yong on the floor indicated Hi-soo could be the one who had killed her husband in Mine. To further aid this theory, Hi-soo claimed that her memory from the time she met Ji-yong until the day of the incident had disappeared.

Initially, Seo-hyun helped her support this claim by saying that it was indeed the shock that had put Hi-soo in such a spot. However, Detective Baek is unable to let go of the incident. The more that Ji-yong's family tries to paint the incident as suicide, the more suspicious he becomes in Mine.

Also read: Doom at Your Service episode 13: Is Dong-kyung seeing the future? Fans speculate over funeral scene

Detective Baek also realized Hi-soo was acting. He read about a role she played in one of her films for which she had to act as someone who was suffering from amnesia. Hi-soo had pulled it off with ease.

The detective saw Hi-soo jump to save Ha-joon from an accident and repeated words she had told him in the past. Technically, she shouldn't have remembered those words in Mine.

This further strengthened Detective Baek's belief that Hi-soo was lying in Mine episode 16. By the end, he came to believe that she could very well have killed Ji-yong. However, he had no proof and very little time left to investigate the case. However, there was another person who was present when Ji-yong died.

That person was Seo-hyun. The bloodstain on the cuffs of her dress the night of Soo-hyuk's engagement in Mine, was proof that she was indeed there when Ji-yong died. Also, how did both Ji-yong and Hi-soo end up falling? Was it a scuffle or an accidental fall?

Also read: Racket Boys episode 8: Hae-kang manages to blindside his enemy and his father

Who killed Ji-yong in Mine and why?

Turns out, Ji-yong had been lured to his father's bunker by Seong-tae who had made an elaborate plan to kill him. This was in exchange for the blue diamond necklace. Ji-yong also incorrectly assumes that Hi-soo was the one behind him being ruined in Mine episode 16.

He is unable to accept that Hi-soo was forcing him to step back from Hyowon and surrender for the murder that he had committed. Just when he was about to get his hands on everything that he had ever wanted. He is enraged when Hi-soo unintentionally adds fire in Mine episode 16.

She sends him the final moments of one of the men he had killed to push him to surrender. That, however, angers Ji-yong enough to attempt to kill Hi-soo. He strangles her at the top of the flight of stairs at cadenza and would have successfully choked her death in Mine.

That is, if Ms Joo, the head of domestic helpers at Cadenza, had not hit Ji-yong with the fire extinguisher in Mine. She had only attempted to help Hi-soo out but Ji-yong ended up hitting his head on the way down leading to his death. The only one who knows the truth is Hi-soo.

Seo-hyun came a bit after Ji-yong and Hi-soo's fall, so she did not see Ms Joo in Mine. She had just trusted Hi-soo when she began her act of having amnesia. She also helped Hi-soo get the necessary treatment after the fall without anyone knowing better.

Hye-jin was also certain that Hi-soo was acting, but she stayed silent in Mine. She believed Hi-soo would have Ha-joon's best interests at heart. She was right.

Why did Hi-soo lie about the night Ji-yong died in Mine?

The reason why Hi-soo did not want to reveal the truth about the night was because she did not want Ha-joon to remember his father as a man who tried to murder his mother.

Finally, Hi-soo manages to get Ha-joon away from Hyowon Group's influence by sending him away to the US with Hye-jin. She has also set up her career in the country in the meantime. She is getting ready for a comeback as an actor with the support of Seo-hyun towards the end.

The three women worked together in Mine to ensure each of them got what they wanted. Despite the tragedy that struck them, they managed to brave through it. Together, the three of them also learn to love themselves.

It is in loving themselves that Seo-hyun learns to let go of her hesitation in her relationship with Suzy. All this while, she had stayed away from even conversing with Suzy. Now, she calls her and confidently tells her that she misses her and would like to see her.

She has overcome years of self-doubt and pressure to make this decision. Despite the less screentime this gets, her progress as a lesbian lover is something to keep an eye out for. The way she comes out to her husban or Hi-soo is something that many in the community may relate to.

The fact that she was able to flaunt her feelings without being ashamed of them with the support of her family members is something that can be seen as a happy ending .

Edited by Ashish Yadav