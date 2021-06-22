Racket Boys episode 8: Hae-kang manages to blindside his enemy and his father

Racket Boys episode 8 began with Hae-kang getting injured during practice. Turns out, his ankle is sprained, and his teammates Yoon-dam, Yeong-tae, Woo-chan and In-sol are worried.

According to Haenam Seo Middle School's strategy, only if Hae-kang goes last against the ace of the Busan team can they proceed to the preliminaries in Racket Boys.

Unfortunately, all this while, this player has been avoiding going against Hae-kang. He has an ego the size of Alaska, and to lose to Hae-kang would be the worst outcome for him. However, when he hears that Hae-kang was injured, he plans to use this as an opportunity.

He wants to use Hae-kang's injury to win over him. However, what he doesn't expect is to be blindsided by Hae-kang. Hae-kang focusses on bringing it all to his singles match by avoiding the doubles he was supposed to play with Yoon-dam in Racket Boys episode 8.

Haenam Seo wins matches but withdraws from tournamet in Racket Boys

In the meantime, Yoon-dam wins his singles and doubles matches. This paves his way to the national team. Woo-chan gets his shoulder injured during a good game.

He seems to be working on his weakness, and just when he is ready to give his best, he is injured. This is something that his teammates do not seem aware of. Turns out, his father who had always been against him playing badminton was at the stadium.

So when his coach decides to withdraw from the match because of his injury, Woo-chan is unable to accept because he lost his one chance to prove himself as a player to his father.

However, what surprises Hae-kang in Racket Boys is to see his father accept his love for badminton and encourage him to continue to play the game. His father sees the trust that his team has in him, and this helps him change his mind.

Yeong-tae, on the other hand, loses his singles, but wins in the doubles match. Hae-kang's teammates set him up for a good last match against the player from Busan despite being worried about him in Racket Boys episode 8.

They wonder how Hae-kang will be able to play the match with his injury, and his opponent seems dead set on beating & him in the game.

However, tables turn quite quickly once the match begins in Racket Boys. He also informs his father and coach that he is able to walk around and will be able to play.

He tells his coach that he will exaggerate his injury in order to give his opponent a false sense of safety. He successfully wins the match. His teammates are impressed by the end of Racket Boys episode 8.

However, once everyone goes through a physical to check their condition, it is revealed Hae-kang would have been in extreme pain. His injury was indeed bad, but he managed to blindside not just his opponent, but his father too.

It is only after the doctor informed him of his son's condition did the coach realize how tough the last match was for Hae-kang. This further puts Hae-kang's team in low spirits in Racket Boys.

Will Hae-kang quit badminton to play baseball in Racket Boys?

Due to the injury, Hae-kang will rest for two weeks. Other members of Haenam Seo badminton club believe he may decide to rejoin his old baseball team.

Yeong-tae, who saw Hae-kang's coach at the tournament, also believes that Hae-kang had got an opportunity to rejoin. So he seems certain about Hae-kang quitting the team.

Not only Yoon-dam, Hae-kang too was offered a spot in the National team and surprisingly, he took it as well. Turns out, he does indeed have a new goal and that is to beat Park Chan. This week's episode of "Racket Boys" hence ends with happy news for the Haenam Seo boys.

