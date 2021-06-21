"Racket Boys" episode 7: Se-yoon's gets closer to Hae-kang after a loss

"Racket Boys" episode 7 witnessed two players get banned from their singles match. It was not Se-yoon (Lee Jae-in) or Hae-kang (Tang Joon-sang) though.

The brand new episode of "Racket Boys" begins with Haenam Seo Middle School boys training hard in anticipation of the Summer Games. Especially after the fiasco that occurred during the Spring Games, it has become very important for the badminton players to make a mark in this tournament.

Who gets banned from the Summer Games in "Racket Boys"?

However, this happens to be their first big tournament and each of them seems nervous and anxious. Especially the youngest kid in the team, Yong-Tae (Kim Kang-hoon), ends up visiting the bathroom multiple times to calm himself down. At this time, an unexpected enemy arrives for both Haenam Seo boys and Haenam Jeil girls.

Just as expected, the boy in the promo who behaved in a passive aggressive manner towards Han-sol used to be someone that she had a crush on.

Unfortunately, he seems to have it in for her. As a national athlete who is a line judge, he uses his power to taunt her continually during her mixed doubles match that she plays with Yoon-dam in Racket Boys.

At one point, the sexist athlete goes too far by telling her he wants to release all the messages that she had sent him on SNS (social networking site). That is when Yoon-dam reacts with his fist. As a result, both he and Han-sol end up getting banned from singles matches in Racket Boys episode 7.

Also read: 5 must-watch medical K-dramas like Hospital Playlist

Who does Se-yoon lose to in Racket Boys episode 7:

After multiple victories since the beginning of Racket Boys, Se-yoon faces her first loss at the Summer Games. It is not because she was not trained well or careless. Se-yoon lost due to a stomach upset.

The young athlete desires to be the youngest national athlete to compete in international competitions. So she decided to play nice with the coaches and committee members because that is how she would be able to move forward.

Sadly, in an attempt to do so, she ends up drinking coffee right before her match. This led to her coming down with a stomach bug during the match. Her coach Yeong-ja (Oh Na-ra) figures out what exactly happened to Se-yoon much later and is unable to do much.

The situation in acket Boys episode 7 is similar to how neither she, nor her husband, who also happens to be Haenam Seo boys' coach, Hyeon-jong, are unable to oppose the committee's decision to ban Yoon-dam and Han-sol.

The confession from Se-yoon about how all the adults around her had instilled the belief that she must curry favor to move forward breaks her coach's heart.

Se-yoon, however, manages to hold herself together throughout Racket Boys episode 7. From outside, it seems as if she is made of steel. She refuses to give in to tears and is also quite logical when it comes to analyzing her own wins and losses. So it is hard to comfort her. However, something in her breaks free at the end of episode 7 of "Racket Boys".

She sobs her heart out, giving an outlet to all the built up pressure. She leans on him, which surprises Hae-kang as much as it would the audiences and this brings the two closer.

Hae-kang lost a match against Park Chan, one that he had looked forward to smashing. However, he seems fine, which is unnatural. This worries his teammates, except Yeong-tae.

He saw Hae-kang's baseball coach approach him, and talk to him in Racket Boys episode 7. He knows that Hae-kang liked baseball more than badminton. The reason he played badminton, in the first place, was to get wifi connection, and beat a kid who he had lost to.

He doesn't seem emotionally connected to the game. Not as much as the other kids are. His budding relationship with Se-yoon and his growing fondness for his countryside friends might, however, change him.

"Racket Boys" Episode 8 will air on June 22nd, on SBS at 10 PM Korean time and will be streamed on Netflix.

Also read: 5 Best Lee Min Ho K-dramas, from The King: Eternal Monarch to The Heirs, here are the star's greatest hits

Edited by Gautham Balaji