Racket Boys Episode 7: Promo hints at team facing ban from singles match; who could it be?

"Racket Boys" is the latest sports-based Korean drama to have caught viewers' attention with its charm.

Teenager Hae-kang (Tang Joon-sang), who loves baseball, is forced to move towns after his father, Hyeon-Jong (Kim Sang-kyung), gets a job in a countryside school as a badminton coach. Over the last six episodes of Racket Boys, fans have seen the former picking up the shuttle he gave up as a child.

He is now at a stage where he is competitive, and each loss only pushes him further to play the game. He still loves baseball, but something about his team stops him from abandoning them.

So far, Racket Boys has been a brilliant coming-of-age story. In Episode 7, fans will see the boys of Haenam Seo Middle School face a challenging opponent during their summer games. A team that is well-known for not playing fair.

Does Han-sol meet her former crush in Racket Boys Episode 7?

The promo released by SBS for the upcoming episode of Racket Boys features Han-sol (Lee Ji-won) having an awkward conversation with a fellow player at the tournament.

The dynamics between Han-sol and the player are quite similar to that of former romantic partners, or in Han-sol's case, she may have had a crush on him.

In a scene released in the promo cut, fans see this player taunt Han-sol. He asks her, "have you already fallen for Bang?" referring to Han-sol's mixed doubles partner, Yoon-dam (Son Sang-yeon). He is one of the five members of Haenam Seo Middle School's Badminton club.

Along with Hae-kang and Se-yoon, Han-sol, Yoon-dam, Woo-chan, and Yong-tae stay together in a dorm-style house in the countryside.

They have become good friends, and Han-sol had indeed confessed her feelings for Yoon-dam. However, he refused to reciprocate to ensure complete focus on his game.

So, this player's taunt is not far off the truth, but using it to fluster her during a match is what his teammates are known to do.

They manipulate players and hinder their performances. Similarly, they also try their tactics on Hae-kang, and one of them goes as far as to say that he doesn't mind breaking the rules to win.

Hae-kang seems utterly unaware of his opponent's plans, and his focus is on Se-yoon. He notices his rival, Park Chan, pays special attention to her and checks on her condition. He had heard that Park Chan liked Se-yoon, and considering his own feelings for her, Hae-kang is distracted.

Fans are left wondering if this distraction could be why he made a mistake that leads to his ban during the tournament. In the Racket Boys promo, readers only see one of the national coaches announcing that one player will get banned from all singles matches during the event.

Hyeon-jong, the boys' team coach, and Hae-kang's mother, Yeong-ja (Oh Na-ra), Se-yoon and Han-sol's coach, are shocked by this decision. Their reaction sums why fans believe the chances of Hae-kang being banned are high.

Another possibility, however, could be Se-yoon. The trailer of Racket Boys also shows how her condition doesn't seem to be the best during the game. Yeong-ja even questions her about it, but she doesn't get an accurate response.

This possibility, however, is low, and it is going to be exciting to watch how Hae-kang and the boys overcome this obstacle.

After all, the Racket Boys of Haenam Seo Middle School managed to overcome insufficient funds or support from their school.

Racket Boys Episode 7 will air on June 21st, on SBS at 10 PM Korean time, and streamed on Netflix.

