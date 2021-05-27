So I Married An Anti-Fan Episode 9: When and where to watch, and what to expect from the hate-to-love romance drama

"So I Married An Anti-Fan" has now passed its halfway mark and is headed into the second half of the series.

Starring Girls' Generation's (aka SNSD) Choi Soo Young and Choi Tae Joon, the drama is adapted from a web novel of the same name, which was adapted into a 2016 Chinese movie starring EXO's Chanyeol.

In "So I Married An Anti-Fan", Choi Soo Young (known mononymously as Sooyoung) plays Lee Geun Young, a reporter who was fired from her job due to K-Pop idol, Hoo Joon (Choi Tae Joon). The incident led her to become his "anti-fan" determined to expose his rude behavior. In the series, the duo get roped into starring in a reality show called So I Married An Anti-Fan, and over the course, fall in love.

The show is now on its 9th episode and here are a few things fans can expect in the upcoming episode of "So I Married An Anti-Fan".

When and where to watch So I Married An Anti-Fan Episode 9?

"So I Married An Anti-Fan" Episode 9 will be available to stream internationally on Rakuten Viki on May 28th.

What happened previously in So I Married An Anti-Fan?

The previous episode of "So I Married An Anti-Fan" ended with a long awaited kiss between Geun Young and Hoo Joon. The pair returned from Japan increasingly aware of their evolving feelings for each other.

However, when Hoo Joon hears from his journalist friend that Geun Young was interviewing at an online news organization for a job in exchange for information on him, Hoo Joon gets angry and becomes rude to her again. He also demands to stop filming the reality series.

Viewers knew the information Hoo Joon received was false, Geun Young had immediately turned down the job offer when she was asked to get dirt on Hoo Joon. When the K-Pop idol finds out the truth he rushes to his agency's penthouse, where Geun Young lives.

Geun Young herself has had a hard time. She continues to be targeted by Hoo Joon's fans. Earlier in the episode, while she was stormed by his fans, she got upset after Hoo Joon did nothing to stop it.

The two confront each other in the penthouse, which leads to Hoo Joon and Geun Young admitting that they are both confused about their feelings for each other. Hoo Joon decides to confirm why that is, and goes in for a kiss, before being interrupted by an unknown person at the door.

What to expect from So I Married An Anti-Fan Episode 9?

The preview for the upcoming episode of "So I Married An Anti-Fan" shows that despite the kiss, Hoo Joon and Geun Young will still have a hard time with each other. As usual, Hoo Joon's rival and former friend, JJ (2PM's Hwang Chansung), as well as his first love, Oh In Hyung (Han Ji An) will continue to interfere.

This time, Geun Young, who is unaware of the exact relationship between JJ and Hoo Joon, will unwittingly reveal to JJ that she found Hoo Joon's father's ring in Japan. JJ knows this has something to do with Hoo Joon's past, and will try to get his hands on it, as well as find the story behind it.

Meanwhile, as they continue shooting the reality series, Geun Young remains insecure about the public's perception of her, which causes some difficult moments between her and Hoo Joon. Hoo Joon, however, seems to be sincere in his efforts to get close to Geun Young, as he spends time with her friends.

