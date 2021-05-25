Doom at Your Service Episode 6: When and where to watch and what to expect from Park Bo Young romance drama

In "Doom at Your Service," viewers meet Tak Dong Kyung (Park Bo Young), a woman who is dying of cancer, and Myeol Mang (Seo In Guk), a divine being that is responsible for the end of things.

When Dong Kyung wishes doom to befall everyone, Myeol Mang, who desires nothing more than the end of humanity, decides to fulfill her wish. However, Myeol Mang and Dong Kyung's fate may have something else in store for them.

Doom at Your Service is not a unique concept in which a human and a divine being fall in love. Viewers have previously seen this in "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God" (aka "Goblin") and "Tale of the Nine Tailed."

Just like the other dramas of the genre that came before, Doom at Your Service features a stellar cast. And the chemistry between the two main leads makes it an exciting watch, despite a sad ending being almost inevitable.

Read on to learn more about the upcoming episode of Doom at Your Service and what viewers can expect from it.

When and where to watch Doom at Your Service Episode 6?

Doom at Your Service airs on tvN in South Korea every Monday and Tuesday at 9 PM Korean Standard Time. Episode 6 will air on May 25th and will be available to stream internationally on Rakuten Viki shortly afterward.

What happened previously?

In the previous episode of Doom at Your Service, Myeol Mang seems more open to the idea of Dong Kyung loving him.

In continuation of last week's episode, Myeol Mang dealt with the knife-brandishing serial killer before telling Dong Kyung that it will be impossible for her to love him and that everyone either resents him or fears him. When Myeol Mang admonishes Dong Kyung off for stepping in between him and the serial killer, she tells him that it mattered because even if he cannot die, he still bleeds like a human.

Over the course of the episode, Myeol Mang follows Dong Kyung around. He takes the appearance of the people she may come across during the day, including a colleague, making her day at work a tad more awkward.

Episode 5 of Doom at Your Service also featured a cameo appearance by young actor Nam Da Reum (known for his roles in "While You Were Sleeping," "Start-Up," and more), who plays an entitled and rude high school web novelist that Dong Kyung has to deal with.

By the end of the episode, Myeol Mang admits that he thinks he made the right choice in deciding to grant Dong Kyung's wish and asks her to love him.

Elsewhere in Doom at Your Service, Na Ji Na's (Shin Do Hyun) web novel continues to lose readers as she anxiously looks forward to her high school reunion, where her ex-boyfriend (and the model for all her male leads), Lee Hyeon Kyu (Kang Tae Oh), is likely to show up.

However, Dong Kyung's boss and Hyeon Kyu's roommate, Cha Joo Ik (Lee Soo Hyuk), seems to be interested and agrees to work with her to revamp her novels.

What to expect from Doom at Your Service Episode 6?

The preview for the upcoming episode of Doom at Your Service shows the deepening relationship between Myeol Mang and Dong Kyung. As the two spend more time together and understand each other, fate's plans for both of them are bound to get clearer. The preview also teases that there may finally be a kiss between Myeol Mang and Dong Kyung.

The upcoming episode of Doom at Your Service will also show more of the second-lead love triangle as Joo Ik and Ji Na spend more time together. Moreover, the preview also teases that Ji Na and Hyeon Kyu will cross paths for the first time in years.

