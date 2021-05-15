Doom At Your Service cast: Meet Seo In Guk, Park Bo Young, and other actors from the K-Drama series

The latest drama from tvN is "Doom At Your Service." It stars Seo In Guk as the titular Doom, aka Myeol Mang, a diving being working in the world of humans to carry out its duty of bringing necessary doom at God's behest. Myeol Mang's destiny is perhaps to meet Tak Dong Kyung (Park Bo Young), a young woman told she only has a few months to live. To be precise, she has 100 days.

Together, they make a deal in Doom At Your Service. Myeol Mang will let Dong Kyung live out her remaining days the way she wants to and without any pain. In return, she will wish for total and complete doom, which Myeol Mang, who despises humans, wants.

Evoking popular dramas such as "Guardian: The Great and Lonely God" and "Hotel del Luna," Doom At Your Service promises to be an epic tale of love, heart, and change. Fans can read on to learn more about the cast and characters in the drama.

Cast and characters of Doom At Your Service

Park Bo Young as Tak Dong Kyung

Park Bo Young is a popular South Korean actress known for her roles in "A Werewolf Boy," "Strong Woman Do Bong Soon," "Oh My Ghostess," and "Abyss."

She plays the role of Tak Dong Kyung in Doom At Your Service, a web novel editor who learns that she has cancer and that her boyfriend is a married man all in one day.

Down on luck, Dong Kyung wishes for doom to befall everyone during one drunken night. Unbeknownst to her, Doom, aka Myeol Mang, heard her wish.

Seo In Guk as Myeol Mang

Seo In Guk is a South Korean actor known for his roles in "Reply 1997," "Shopaholic Louis," "The Smile Has Left Your Eyes," and "The Master's Sun."

In Doom At Your Service, Seo plays the role of Myeol Mang, a divine being tasked by God to carry out all things doom in the world of humans. While Myeol Mang understands that God is devoted to humans, he is tired of them and wants to end working in their service.

When he meets Dong Kyung, Myeol Mang believes he will get what he wants. First, he has to spend 100 days with a dying Dong Kyung, who begins to believe in the power of humanity more than ever.

Doom At Your Service also stars Lee Soo Hyuk as Cha Joo Ik, Dong Kyung's team leader. Joo Ik is a straightforward man who treats Dong Kyung with respect and very much appreciates things to be to the point.

Kang Tae Oh plays Lee Hyun Ky, a cafe owner who is Joo Ik's roommate and the inspiration behind the pen name of Na Ji Na, played by Shin Do Hyun. Do Hyun is a web novelist who is friends with Dong Kyung and is struggling to find success.

