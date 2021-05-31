Doom At Your Service Episode 7: When and where to watch, and what to expect for the romance drama

As "Doom At Your Service" slowly inches towards its halfway mark, viewers will see precisely why the romance between the two main leads, Tak Dong Kyung (Park Bo Young) and Myeol Mang (Seo In Guk), is ill-fated. The tvN drama promises to make viewers shed a lot of tears while also having a unique viewing experience.

Doom At Your Service follows the story of Dong Kyung, who is dying of cancer, and Myeol Mang, a divine being responsible for the end of all things. When the former drunkenly wishes for doom to befall everyone, Myeol Mang hears and wants nothing more than to grant her wish.

However, when Dong Kyung regrets making the wish after she makes the deal, Myeol Mang says that someone she loves the most will die if she goes back on her part of the deal. As such, Dong Kyung decides to fall in love with Myeol Mang.

Fans can read on to learn more about what to expect in the upcoming episode of Doom At Your Service.

When and where to watch Doom At Your Service Episode 7?

Doom at Your Service airs on tvN in South Korea every Monday and Tuesday at 9 PM Korean Standard Time. Episode 7 will air on May 31st and will be available to stream internationally on Rakuten Viki shortly afterward.

What happened previously on Doom At Your Service?

In the previous episode of Doom At Your Service, viewers saw that Myeol Mang was more into the idea of Dong Kyung loving him. This is primarily because she reacts differently to him and the death he causes, seeing the pain he goes through and embracing him, rather than fearing him and turning away.

Dong Kyung even decides to name him Kim Sa Ram, "saram" in Korean meaning man.

In fact, Dong Kyung understands Myeol Mang so much more that she begins to back out from her plan of loving him because she knows now that this will hurt her too. However, Myeol Mang is all in, and this even confuses him.

When he talks to the deity, So Nyeo Shin (Jeong Ji So), she tells him that they suit each other. She also warns him that humans can bring out a different fate because of love, and he may not get the end he desires.

Later on in Doom At Your Service, Dong Kyung herself meets So Nyeo Shin, who shows her the pot. She says a gardener can pull out weeds if she does not like them and just replant again. This perhaps signals a metaphor to viewers that if So Nyeo Shin does not like Myeol Mang and Dong Kyung together, she can do something to disrupt it.

As viewers expect, after Dong Kyung and Myeol Mang spend so much time together, they also share a kiss at the end of the episode.

Meanwhile, in Doom At Your Service, Dong Kyung's friend, Na Ji Na (Shin Do Hyun), gets to go to her high school reunion to see her first love, Lee Hyeon Kyu (Kang Tae Oh).

She is also concurrently working on her novel with Dong Kyung's boss, Cha Joo Ik (Lee Soo Hyuk), who tells her that her book needs a new male lead.

The love triangle between the three characters is slowly building up to an exciting finale.

What to expect in Doom At Your Service Episode 7?

The preview for the upcoming episode of Doom At Your Service shows the first signs of the love between Myeol Mang and Dong Kyung being ill-fated. And as So Nyeo Shin warned, it seems like the love between the two main characters may be interfered with.

As such, when Myeol Mang suddenly disappears, Dong Kyung looks for him desperately, but he is dealing with his own heartaches.

Meanwhile, on Doom At Your Service, the love triangle between Joo Ik, Ji Na, and Hyeon Kyu heats up, with Joo Ik being more hands-on with respect to getting Ji Na to forget her first love.

The preview also shows that Ji Na will finally learn about Dong Kyung being sick as the latter gets seriously ill and is taken to the hospital. Myeol Mang also decides that Dong Kyung is miserable because of him and advises her to choose herself and the world.

