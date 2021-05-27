Top 10 saddest k-pop songs you must add to your playlist

Over the years, K-pop has grown, creating a wide variety of musical themes. However, even though most K-pop songs are created to be dance numbers, quite a few try to address the singer, songwriter and listener's feelings.

This list focuses on songs that are themed around sadness, songs created to accompany listeners during moments of loneliness.

Also read: Fans enraged after K-Pop songs distributed by Kakao M removed by Spotify

Top 10 saddest k-pop songs

1) Haru Haru - Big Bang

From Big Bang's album "Stand Up", "Haru Haru" came out in 2008.

The music video for the song narrates a sad tale. It tells the story of a girl who is terminally ill but does not want to tell her boyfriend about it. To prevent him the pain she tries to turn him against her by pretending to cheat on him with his friend.

A classic in the history of K-pop because it is not only a song that all k-pop lovers know, but it belongs to one of the most popular groups.

Billboard mentioned that it is an experimental masterpiece and named it the second best Big Bang song. "Haru Haru" was chosen as one of the best songs by a boy group in the last 20 years.

2) Wind - FT Island

Accompanied by a piano we can hear the voice of Lee Hong Gi in "Wind", a song that was released in 2017 in the album "Over 10 Years."

In 5 minutes "Wind" narrates the story of a person going through heartbreak and the various stages of this unpleasant journey. It starts with the singer sending out a dedication to their ex-lover which slowly moves into agony over the heartbreak they caused and finally ends with the singer moving on from the heartbreak and vowing to never let their ex-lover back into their life.

Even though it isn't one of the most popular K-pop songs, it is a perfect addition to a playlist for a broken heart.

The song was nominated for Best Song of the Year and Best Band Performance at the Mnet Asian Music Awards.

Also read: Imitation Episode 2: When and where to watch and what to expect from the K-Pop inspired drama

# 3 Forever Rain - RM (BTS)

The rapper and leader of BTS released this song in 2018, with "Forever Rain" being the lead single from his mixtape.

In this animated music video we can see the protagonist walking through the rain, with a slow beat playing in the background.

There is an important detail in the MV, the bird, a symbol of freedom and carelessness, fades away. He can't fly away because he is chained to this world.

Suddenly, MV's character looks up into the sky, he has acknowledged his sadness and it is time to move forward. The sky is clearing up, which means he can finally follow his goals, that there are times when everything goes wrong but things always clear up.

The song goes on to describe a person who just wants to be left alone for a little while to gather their thoughts and how the rain helps them escape from the continuous gaze of the public.

This song was possibly written by RM to juxtapose his fast-paced life as a K-pop star that is continuously in the limelight with the life he would wish to have from time to time, where he had his privacy and was relatively anonymous in a crowd.

This is a great song for a gray day and a gray mood.

# 4 She's in the Rain - The Rose

"She’s in the Rain" from the album "Dawn" is a k-pop/indie single by the band The Rose, who debuted in 2017, releasing the song a year later.

In this music video a person is drawing a woman who walks with her head down, then we can see her squatting, even crying in the rain.

The rain has always been related to sadness and nostalgia and this song symbolically describes what loneliness and emptiness are like. This song speaks to those who are weary of the loneliness that comes into life and gives them support.

The desire to move on can be seen at the end of the video when the main character of the video finally finds peace.

Its indie-rock sound is not an impediment for melancholy to be present in the song.

Without a doubt, it is a song that will broaden emotions.

Also read: How did Stray Kids meet each other? K-Pop group survived reality show to become successful

# 5 Beautiful Pain - BTOB

"Beautiful Pain" is a song that from the beginning involves many emotions. From the album "Hour Moment", this k-pop song, released in 2018, is about a break up.

Shown in each of the members' individual scenes, it symbolizes the cycle of love, from falling in love to having fights, breaking up with your partner, regret, and finally moving on to find a new love.

They all show their loneliness and their pain when they miss that person who used to be by their side, that person with whom they had fun and were happy, however, that no longer exists, they only have memories.

A k-pop ballad that talks about the bittersweet feeling that remains after a breakup and how this phase can not be avoided.

The video shows each of the members individually and their memories.

#6 What Do I Do? - Jisun

Part of the OST for the popular k-drama "Boys Before Flowers", "What Do I Do?" shares a feeling of pain and guilt.

It does not matter if there is a knowledge of the k-drama or not, since the way in which the singer's voice is used to display all the feelings and emotions is spot on.

The melody strikes a chord in people, making it a perfect k-pop song to listen to alone or in a moment of sadness. The video shows some clips from "Boys Before Flowers" main couple, so it can be understood what is happening.

In short, a song that must be heard on a sad day.

Also read: Why did Boyfriend disband in 2019? K-Pop boy group confirms special single for 10th anniversary in May

# 7 Breathe - Lee Hi

A single from the album "SEOULITE pt. 1" which was released in 2016, "Breathe" is a k-pop song which sends the listener through a range of feelings.

In the music video the lives of several characters are portrayed, in all of them unhappiness and fatigue can be noticed. It is quite noticeable everyone is exhausted from their work but they continue to give it their all.

This song conveys a sad moment, however, at the same time it seeks to give strength to the person who listens to it. It seeks to provide support to those who are going through a hard time.

Even though this song seems like a sad song, it can provide a bit of motivation when the desire to give up kicks in.

# 8 When We Were Us - Super Junior K.R.Y

"When We Were Us" is a k-pop song released in 2020 to remember those first moments before reality ends the dream.

A k-pop ballad that transmits nostalgia through its music and the voices. Super Junior's sub-unit, with Yesung, Kyuhyun and Ryeowook as members, express how much the memories of a love that no longer exists hurt.

In this music video there is no story, but that does not stop emotions from flowing because it is the voices that carry the song.

This k-pop song, from the beginning to the end, is capable of shaking people out of melancholy with a video that uses the blue and orange color palette.

Also read: What happened to BEAST? Fiction becomes K-Pop group’s first MV to reach 100 million views

# 9 Lost One - Epik High

Released in 2017 for the album "We’ve Done Something Wonderful", Epik High shares a dramatic music video for the film "Forgotten", starring Kang Ha Neul.

The music video is mainly based on scenes from the film, scenes which give a feeling of danger and tension, from the fall of a painting to the main character seeing how his brother is kidnapped. All of this is accompanied by dialog from the film.

The song, which features the collaboration of Kim Jong Wan of the indie-rock band NELL, gives more feeling to each verse of the chorus.

Without needing to understand the lyrics, Tablo's rap can convey hidden feelings, however, it is slowly discovered that those feelings were worry and sadness.

A k-pop song dedicated to people who have a certain goal and who could get lost along the way when trying to reach it.

# 10 Cold Love - CN Blue

This k-pop/indie song was released in 2014 from the album "Can’t Stop" has heartbreaking lyrics and an addictive melody.

From the beginning it gives the essence of sadness because from the first verse it speaks of an ending and later it is complemented with a broken heart saying the words "I'm sorry".

It is the perfect sad k-pop song to listen to after a breakup.

Also read: Top 5 BLACKPINK's song you must listen to