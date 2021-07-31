The Devil Judge Episode 9: Jinyoung and Ji Sung team up, but for how long?

The Devil Judge Episode 9 will see how far Jinyoung and Ji Sung's characters go in search of vengeance. Jinyoung as Ga-on and Ji Sung as Yo-han are judges in a dystopian world run by chaebol families.

Ga-on had so far been on the side of what was morally right and believed in the justice system. His parents were conned, and as a result of the loss, they also died by suicide. He believed the judiciary when it had sentenced the criminal to 15 years in prison.

Of course, the sentence was nowhere enough for people who were victims. Yet, with So-hyun's help, he managed to rein in his thirst for vengeance. However, he learned the truth in a recent episode of The Devil Judge, which has changed things.

Why did Ga-on and Yo-han team up in The Devil Judge Episode 9?

In The Devil Judge Episode 9, the audience will see how far Yo-han and Ga-on's partnership goes. From the very beginning of the show, Yo-han had tried his best to bring Ga-on to his side.

However, Ga-on was on the side of the judges against Yo-han's ways of judging a case on live television, considering all of it as a bargaining chip. Over the episodes, however, Ga-on saw a different side to Yo-han.

The way he had cared for his niece Elijah, his nightmares, his scar from the fire accident that killed his brother and his wife — Ga-on learned more about Yo-han. All of this opened him up to consider Yo-han's proposition.

All this while, Ga-on was confident that he would never be okay with Yo-han's methods when it came to seeking justice. Or, in Yo-han's case, vengeance.

However, Yo-han was able to change his mind. He took Ga-on to the prison where the conman who had conned his parents was being held captive. Initially, Ga-on was not sure what Yo-han was up to.

However, when he saw the prisoner, Ga-on realized that the man was not the criminal. Somehow, the perpetrator was switched, and people with influence in high places made it happen. Who and why are the questions that Ga-on must find out on his own in The Devil Judge Episode 9.

For now, he is sure that Yo-han must not be trusted. This is why it is hard to see the partnership between Yo-han and Ga-on go too far in The Devil Judge Episode 9. The closer Ga-on got to Yo-han, the worse he might get, something the audiences must watch out for.

The Devil Judge Episode 9 will also see what happens to So-hyun, who is out with Elijah. She stepped out to help protesters who were being attacked by extremists. Instead, she gets caught up in something worse, getting framed as a cop who is brutal.

So-hyun continues to stand for what is right, Ga-on may not, in The Devil Judge Episode 9. It will be intriguing to see how this difference in opinion might affect their relationship.

Edited by Ravi Iyer