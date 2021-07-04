The Devil's Judge episode 1: Ji Sung's tough love and Jinyoung's middle finger heart is what fans love about this dystopia

The Devil's Judge episode 1 impressed fans, especially of GOT7's Jinyoung. The Devil's Judge will see Jinyoung and Ji Sung clash, but in the first episode, it is Jinyoung's lighthearted moments that went viral.

It didn't take long for The Devil's Judge episode 1 to let audiences know that there was something about Jinyoung's character Kim Ga-on that intrigued Ji Sung's Kang Yo-han.

The Devil's Judge episode 1 also indicated from the very first moment Ga-on comes face-to-face with Yo-han that the two won't get along. They met when a man tried to drive at a line of officers guarding the court, and Ga-on saved a little girl from being hit by the bus. He shielded the little girl with his body.

Is Ji Sung's Yo-han evil as Jinyoung's Ga-on believes?

Yo-han picked the sniper from an officer and shot at the bus. He tried to stop the driver from causing harm by harming him. Later, Ga-on learned that Yo-han was aware that the man who attempted to attack was a victim of a case that the court was trying the next day in The Devil's Judge.

Despite that, Ga-on saw that there was no empathy or understanding of The Devil's Judge episode 1. That's when he began to distrust the fellow judge and a senior. From the beginning, Yo-han never intended to defend himself. He also let Ga-on make his own conclusions about Yo-han.

Ga-on believed that the man that he would be working with in the future worked for the rich. The Devil's Judge episode 1, set in a dystopic setting, saw parallels drawn between the struggle of the oppressed versus that of the oppressor. The former rioted, protested, and fought for their rights.

The latter continued to manipulate, use and discard the poor to their benefit. So if Yo-han sided with the rich, was he not siding with evil? Apparently not, and this became clear by the end of The Devil's Judge episode 1. What also became clear was that Yo-han was a complicated man, whose intentions will take time to surface.

Why is Yo-han intrigued with Ga-on from the beginning?

Ga-on and Yo-han are on opposite sides of the same coin. At least that is the conclusion one would draw after having watched the first episode. However, there is an undercurrent between Yo-han and Ga-on. In Devil's Judge episode 1, the latter doesn't seem to be aware of it though.

But Yo-han's intimate touch when he conversed with Ga-on indicated there was more to his story. Yo-han is also aware that Ga-on doesn't trust him. Yet he only made moves that further implicated him. Why does he want Ga-on to think the worst of him though? That question might be answered in the next episode.

What impressed fans about GOT7 Jinyoung's act in The Devil's Judge episode 1?

Ga-on was empathetic, Yo-han was not. Ga-on believed in doing good, in being the judge that would listen to the one who was oppressed. Yo-han is exactly the opposite. He is flamboyant, keeps his card close to the vest, and most of all, he is close to people that he was expected to punish in the court of law.

He attended parties and understood the perks of all the extravagant stuff that came with being acquainted with the rich, ugly, and capitalistic evil section of society.

Jinyoung's Ga-on had lighthearted moments on the show. Especially when he was around Yoon Soo-hyun, a detective that Ga-on seemed attracted to.

During one of the conversations, when she yelled out Saranghae (I love you), he made a heart with his fingers. But unlike the usual finger heart, he used his middle finger. This middle finger heart is what many seem to have fallen in love with at the moment.

this is not kim gaon this is park jinyoung LMAO pic.twitter.com/20pADSAT30 — thinking about jinson (@jinsonthinker) July 3, 2021

jinyoung 🤝 yugyeom



giving us memes

meant for antis pic.twitter.com/FOsDddZQ54 — yesha ⚖️ (@best_ahgaday) July 3, 2021

when park jinyoung gives you a middle finger heart you respectfully accept it #TheDevilJudgepic.twitter.com/cpsZevyAiP — kya haal chal ⚖️ (@hwalilac) July 3, 2021

SOMETHING I NEVER THOUGHT I WANTED BUT NEEDED 😭 JINYOUNG HAHAHAHAHA #TheDevilJudgeEp1 pic.twitter.com/4o7pAl6bNx — ً⚖️ (@tuanofseven) July 3, 2021

KIM GAON, TELL ME... is that a finger heart or a bad finger with a heart? HELP HIM PLEASE 😭😭#Jinyoung #DevilJudge #DevilJudgeEp1 pic.twitter.com/nI51pLDuKg — ً (@kdramablooms) July 3, 2021

When park gyu young said she doesnt really feel like its acting during her scenes with jinyoung, its really true 😩 there was one part gaon laughs at her, and i swear that was park jinyoung not kim gaon haha theyre so cutee#TheDevilJudgeEp1 #TheDevilJudge pic.twitter.com/0vKMdwMOOA — *:.｡got7｡.:* (@g7omw) July 3, 2021

This man just acts with his eyes and I can already tell what he wants to say. He doesn't need lines to express himself C'MON HOW AMAZING IS THAT? AND THAT IS ON ACTOR PARK JINYOUNG 😭🔥



When he acts, he never disappoints.#Jinyoung #DevilJudge #DevilJudgeEp1 pic.twitter.com/Z6gbdAvFDb — ً (@kdramablooms) July 3, 2021

The Devil's Judge episode 1 aired on July 3 at 9:00 p.m. Korean Standard Time and can be streamed on Viki.

Edited by Srijan Sen