Imitation episode 9: Kwon Ryeok will come to regret breaking up with Ma-ha

Imitation episode 9 was about Kwon Ryeok learning that he made a mistake by breaking up with Ma-ha. He came to this conclusion after he saw how, unlike other women who held on to their boyfriend, Ma-ha let him go with ease.

Of course, he did not see how she fought to keep herself under control. He also didn't see when Ma-ha cried her heart out at the bus stop after he asked to break up with her in Imitation epsiode 9.

Every time Kwon Ryeok saw Ma-ha after his breakup, he felt that she had moved on with much ease. He also felt frustrated that she could direct her heartbreak into her work unlike him. He, on the other hand, had nothing to do in Imitation episode 9.

How does Kwon Ryeok react to break up with Ma-ha in Imitation episode 9?

He asked his manager to add films that they hadn't finalized and also rehearsed with his band Shax like there was no tomorrow. His bandmates didn't realize that something was up with him. His friends who found out that he was dating Ma-ha are also unaware of this new development.

They were also not aware of how a mean CEO handled their work. This CEO was also the reason why Kwon Ryeok decided to break up with her. The picture of him and Ma-ha together would definitely ruin her career. He chose to sacrifice for the greater good.

La Rima plays an important role in Kwon Ryeok's decision to get back with Maha in Imitation episode 9

However, he might not be steadfast about his decision. The moment he saw Ma-ha again, he began to regret breaking up with her. The thing though is he doesn't voice his regret. It is only after he watched one member of Sparkling dump a girl heartlessly in Imitation episode 9 that he realizes what he did.

He watched this girl try to hold on to the boy, but all the idol did was yell at her. He also asked her not to be clingy. When she said would kill herself, this boy told her to do whatever she wanted. So Kwon Ryeok realized how Ma-ha had felt at that point in Imitation episode 9.

That is why he also fought with the boy. He expressed his anger through violence. Of course, Shax's Kwon Ryeok beating a junior up is not something that he could hide in Imitation episode 9.

It reached the ears of his CEO, who ended up getting angry. At the moment he didn't take action against Kwon Ryeok. That doesn't mean he won't in the future.

The pictures that the journalist at Fact Check received also hinted at someone other than Ji-hak and Kwon Ryeok as CEO Jin-man's enemies. The picture showed former Omega member Annie with Eun-jo, a former member of Shax. It was Annie's death that pushed Eun-jo to leave his band behind.

Edited by Gautham Balaji