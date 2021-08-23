Nevertheless, ending explained: Song Kang and Han So-hee’s show is an exhilarating watch that interprets what it means to be in a complex relationship

Nevertheless, episode 10 marked the end of a brilliant show that portrayed the reality of relationships, how men and women can both be toxic or victims of the dynamics that they are addicted to. Initially, Na-bi (Han So-hee) was hinted to have been one such character.

But the traits that were highlighted during her fling with Jae-eon (Song Kang) give her character a new spin. Sure, she may have been cheated in her previous relationship but this time around, the only thing that remains the same about her is her growing insecurities.

How she overcomes this through a complex relationship with Jae-eon and how this changes her as an artist is the highlight of the ending. Whether the two of them get together in the end or not, is only a by product of this main plot line.

For the audience who shipped the two, this might have been an important reveal, but from the very beginning of the Nevertheless, finale it was clear that the highlight of the episode would be the growth of the lead characters: Na-bi and Jae-eon.

In Nevertheless, episode 10 Na-bi finds her artistic inspiration in destruction

After a terrible fight with Jae-eon, Na-bi is listless and she has no motivation to finish her work for the upcoming exhibition in Nevertheless,. Instead, she walks around the university as if she had lost a part of herself in the relationship with Jae-eon.

The two of them had exchanged some harsh words during their fights. It was harsh enough for Jae-eon to believe that he had lost Na-bi at that point. Yet, when Na-bi thought back to this moment in Nevertheless, she only remembered the warmth in his eyes, the way he said her name, as if caressing her.

This further angered Na-bi. She believed she was pathetic and at that moment, she came to know that her sculpture, that was close to completion, was ruined due to an accident. With the exhibition just days away, Na-bi's work was destroyed and strewn over the floor.

To recreate it would not be easy, especially in the state of mind that she was in. Thankfully, In-sol did the right thing in Nevertheless, by calling Jae-eon and he came in to help her.

From spewing harsh words at her, regretting it at the very moment and registering that she was hurt, to arriving at the conclusion that he couldn't be in an aimless relationship with her anymore, Jae-eon's character grew leaps and bounds in the finale.

He reached out to her and gave her strength -- artist to artist -- because he understood exactly what she was going through. His support gave her the push in Nevertheless, to consider redoing her work even when her professor thought it would be hard for her to get back on her feet.

The two of them along with another junior managed to work on her piece and not very surprisingly, it came out better than before.

Jae-eon and Na-bi find out what they want from each other in Nevertheless, episode 10

Jae-eon promised Na-bi that he would stay out of her life in Nevertheless, just as she had asked once they completed the piece for the exhibition. That is why Na-bi felt safe enough to be around him.

In the absence of their relationship, the two got to know each other as individuals and it reminded both of how good things were between them when they were together.

Without the conflicts, Na-bi was able to see Jae-eon for who he was -- a complex man who is considerate and kind. She understood that outside of relationships, he was a decent guy. When the conflicts between them disappear in Nevertheless, both Jae-eon and Na-bi began to yearn for each other.

However, they were also certain that the two of them might get hurt by each other again and that is why Jae-eon decided to leave the university and Na-bi after his work on her piece was done.

He delivered on his promise and initially, Na-bi just felt out of sorts in Nevertheless,. It was like he never existed. If not for the people around her who mentioned his name now and then, he might as well have not been real.

It was also a sketch in her notebook that put Na-bi back where she had started. She was yet again alluded to by Jae-eon. When he had told her about meeting a beautiful woman at an art gallery, she had thought that he was talking about someone else.

However, the sketch of her in her notebook from when she had seen herself portrayed as sculpture by her ex-boyfriend, made her realize that Jae-eon had been interested in her from the very beginning in Nevertheless,.

To him, she was not a random girl at a bar in Nevertheless,. He had met a woman that he had fallen for from the very first moment and he pursued her. When she realized that, she got a sense of clarity.

Jae-eon might not be the person to make her happy. In fact, she was sure of it. Yet, she wanted him.

She wanted him enough to give up on a comfortable love life with Do-hyeok. She wanted him enough to risk unhappiness and regret all over again. With him, she felt exhilarated and even liberated.

So when she chose to ask him out in Nevertheless, she did so with not just an understanding of how wrong it could go but also a sense of acceptance.

Everyone had flaws and both Jae-eon and Na-bi accepted each other's. It was not a one-dimensional, romantic, cheesy, happy ending. It was real. When Na-bi saw Do-hyeok again, he seemed happy and for just a moment, she hesitated. Did she really make the right decision? That moment marks the beauty of this show.

The fact that both were aware of the risk in Nevertheless, they continued to be together.

