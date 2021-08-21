Nevertheless, episode 10: The finale will see Jae-eon pine for Na-bi, but can she really leave him behind?

Nevertheless' finale is set to air on Saturday night and will answer questions that all fans have had since the beginning of the episode.

Will Na-bi really not be with Jane-eon? Did he lose her the moment he had realized in Nevertheless, episode 9, or would there be a twist?

All of this and more will be addressed in the final episode of Nevertheless. The most crucial aspect will be to see if Na-bi accepts the love of her childhood crush Yang Do-hyeok.

She had a crush on him when they were young, and when they reconnected by coincidence, Na-bi realized that she loved to be around him. He made her comfortable, and that has changed her in a way.

Until now, in her non-existent relationship with Jae-eon, she had always felt anxious.

The fact that Jae-eon was not with her exclusively or that he had a girlfriend that he couldn't get over were things that made her highly insecure. Especially considering this relationship kicked off just months after she had ended a long-term relationship with another man who had cheated on her and used her as a muse without her permission.

Will Na-bi have a healthy relationship with whoever she chooses in Nevertheless, episode 10?

Of course, things would have gone well had he not sculpted Na-bi and made a very vulnerable moment private during his art exhibition. Worse still, he named the piece after her.

Strangely enough, this is the very same exhibition where Jae-eon had met her for the first time.

This was also the exhibition where Do-hyeok spotted Na-bi in Nevertheless but had been too shy to approach her.

However, viewers should pay attention to see if Na-bi will ever get out of the toxic cycle that she has been stuck in. It sees her get together with a person, get used to him, and then feel insecure about the smallest of things.

Yet, the men she seems to feel attracted to are f***bois, as the young people these days term this type of man.

Over the nine episodes in Nevertheless, however, Jae-eon's character depth developed through different incidents. Just when fans were sure that he might really get together with Na-bi, he made a bad movie. This is also the moment that he realized that he had lost her.

In Nevertheless, episode 10's promo, he mopes around for her and pines for her. Yet, she doesn't pay attention to him. Rightfully so.

But while she may break away from Jae-eon, can she break out of this vicious cycle that Na-bi enters every time she is in a relationship.

Would she really choose Do-hyeok? And even more importantly, can she accept the love and attention that he might get in the future now that he has signed up with an agency? It would definitely be intriguing to watch all of this unfurl in the finale episode.

Nevertheless stars Song Kang and Han So-hee in lead roles and can be streamed on Netflix.

Edited by Ravi Iyer