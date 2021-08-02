Nevertheless, episode 7: Na-bi’s affair with Jae-eon continues despite her best efforts to keep him away

Jae-eon (Song Kang) in Nevertheless, episode 7 tried to woo Na-bi (Han So-hee) again. He found out where Na-bi had disappeared to and arrived at the department excursion just to be able to see her.

He missed Na-bi sincerely, especially on his birthday, and had hoped that she would call him and wish him well despite the brewing tension between them. However, Na-bi cut off all ties from him in episode 7.

Na-bi made a trip to her aunt's place by the sea to take a break from everything when she learned from Seo Ji-wan that the arts department was coming to her aunt's town for their excursion.

Bit-na especially pushes them together through drinking games among other things. It has been days since Na-bi spoke to Jae-eon. Yet, when he arrived at Do-hyeok's guesthouse, he still had enough influence over her to make her falter. She wanted to stay strong and not be tempted by his charm in Nevertheless, episode 7.

Yet, in proximity, she is unable to hold on to her conviction and that becomes apparent during episode 7.

Jae-eon is not in love with Na-bi, and yet, he continues to pursue her in Nevertheless, episode 7

From the beginning, Jae-eon had made it clear that he was not looking for an exclusive relationship. Initially, Na-bi tried to be okay with his condition but when she realized she was getting in too deep, she told him the truth and broke their affair off.

Jae-eon, however, was unable to move on. Despite Sol-ah coming back to Korea, he is unable to stop thinking of Na-bi. That's why he even decided to go on a department trip in the first place in Nevertheless, episode 7. While on the trip, he tried his best to have a conversation with Na-bi. For the most part, she cut him off but in the end, when the two were alone, she couldn't deny the chemistry between them.

Jae-eon also confessed in Nevertheless, episode 7, that he wanted to hear her wish him more than anyone else. This was in response to Na-bi explaining to him that she had assumed he had enough friends to pay attention to him on his birthday. Moments later, in a game called Whisper, Jae-eon is secretly asked who he wanted to kiss, and he responded Na-bi.

This embarrassed Na-bi but it also showed Jae-eon's desperation, and highlighted that there are certain lines that he did not mind crossing when it came to pursuing Na-bi.

After the others leave to enjoy some fireworks, Na-bi is left alone with Jae-eon and that is when he makes his move. The two seem incapable of staying away from each other and the red signals at this point are blaring. However, it is the fact that they pursue this thing between them despite the red signals that make Nevertheless, the show that it is.

It is not love, nevertheless. - this is the repeated theme in the show. Na-bi is in love, nevertheless she continued to indulge Jae-eon. Jae-eon had a girlfriend, nevertheless, he continued to pursue Na-bi. It is an endless cycle until one of them breaks free of it, and it would be fascinating to see who that would be.

Edited by Siddharth Satish