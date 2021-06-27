Nevertheless episode 2: Na-bi is ready to let go of inhibitions with a kiss that is rated 19+, but not all fans like it

"Nevertheless" episode 2 makes it clear why fans are obsessed with Song Kang and Han So-hee. The show airs one episode every week, and with the cliffhanger ending of each, it is not surprising why audiences await every episode with fervor.

In episode 2, the main theme is Na-bi's conflict about Jae-eon's sincerity in his actions. His consideration towards her and the rampant sexual chemistry between them confuses Na-bi, who just came out of a bad relationship.

Her friend also warns her of Jae-eon because he is perceived to be the person who doesn't date anyone. Instead, he is known at the university for stringing along women with whom he flirts.

When Na-bi was worried about period stains, he helped her cover them up with his jacket. While the two of them were together, another young woman approached Jae-eon, trying to get close and personal, but he ensured she understood that he was with Na-bi.

She rationalizes that these are not actions of someone looking for a frivolous relationship. However, in "Nevertheless" episode 2, this confusion takes root deeper, and Na-bi also gets anxious when she is around Jae-eon.

Na-bi is insecure. Every other girl Jae-eon interacts with increases this sense of anxious insecurity within her. In "Nevertheless" episode 2, this anxious energy confuses Jae-eon initially because Na-bi comes across as turning hot and cold without any warning.

He even tells her about it directly. However, she keeps thinking that his actions do not match his reputation. This conflict also throws a fundamental question at adult audiences.

Jae-eon seems more considerate and morally on better ground than Na-bi's ex-boyfriend in "Nevertheless." However, the more audiences delve into Na-bi and Jae-eon's lives, the clearer this show makes it that they will not portray a run-of-the-mill romance drama.

It is also interesting that the show has rated each of its episodes differently. For example, the second episode of "Nevertheless" was rated 19+. However, it has to do more with the maturity required to watch the episode rather than its erotic scene.

Why does Na-bi finally give in to her attraction towards Jae-eon in "Nevertheless?"

When audiences watch "Nevertheless," it is clearly a show for mature audiences, especially with things getting steamy between Na-bi and Jae-eon. But ratings, especially for international audiences for shows such as "Sex Education," "Riverdale," and others, could be misleading.

What is really enjoyable about all of it, though, is how Jae-eon sticks to receiving consent from Na-bi. Each time he gets close to kissing her, each time he gets close enough to embrace her, he stops and gives her space. Likewise, he pauses when she wants to.

In a show such as this, the importance of consent from both men and women is a great move. This is crucial because "Nevertheless" aims to explore relationships that are not defined by social constructs, like the one between Na-bi and Jae-eon.

In this instance, Na-bi decides to jump into something with her eyes wide open despite all the red signals when she sees Jae-eon kissing another girl after a party at her place.

Usually, one would think that this might turn a girl off, especially if she appreciated monogamy. However, many fans also pointed this out and wondered how Na-bi could even consider what she did after.

The relationship between Jae-eon and Nabi in "Nevertheless" has progressed to a space where the nature of the connection is blurry.

She puts herself, her curiosity, and libido before anybody else's in "Nevertheless" episode 2. But, will this end up becoming the start of an unhealthy relationship? That is left to be seen. Especially considering how Song Kang's character Jae-eon has given off some creepy vibes.

"Nevertheless" episode 3 will air July 3 at 11:00 p.m. Korean Standard Time and stream on Netflix.

