Nevertheless, episode 2: Na-bi will explore her sexual attraction for Jae-eon without constraints

"Nevertheless," episode 1, pulled fans into the world of Yu Na-bi (Han So-hee), whose belief in love was trampled after her boyfriend cheated on her, and also used a private moment between them as a muse for his art.

Na-bi's words will strike many as uncannily true, especially as she comes to the realization that love is what humans trample on, and any feelings that come with falling in love are fleeting in Nevertheless,.

So is it really worth it to be heartbroken over something as fleeting as love? Na-bi falls in love again because it is, after all, fleeting. She tells herself that she doesn't believe in love anymore in Nevertheless, episode 1

Yet, when she meets the eye of a young man who approaches her by mistake, she is instantly attracted. She is unaware of his identity, and that night in the bar, she is intrigued by everything that he says, and even the slightest of touch by him excites her.

There is something about him in Nevertheless, episode 1 that pushes her to do things that she might not think of otherwise. He wakes up the daredevil in her, and just when she is about to give in to temptation, she hears his call with someone.

Who is the man that Na-bi meets at the bar in Nevertheless,?

It seems as if he is speaking to his girlfriend and that reminds Na-bi of her ex-boyfriend, who had cheated on her and used her. She leaves the bar without another word and not knowing his identity.

She cannot get over meeting him in Nevertheless, episode 1 though. She begins to see him everywhere she goes in the university and just when she begins to think that she is going crazy, she meets him for real.

Turns out he is her junior in university and is the same guy who had wanted to have a drink with her. He seems to be obsessed with Nabi (butterfly) and the fact that her name is Na-bi makes this thing between them alluring in Nevertheless,.

It even gets Na-bi to think momentarily that the two might be fated. However, that is not going to be the case as she learns in Nevertheless, episode 2. Turns out Jae-eon (Song Kang) is a man who is not interested in a conservative relationship that includes dating each other exclusively.

Once she learns that, she is going to be confused further about this thing called love. Nevertheless, is going to take audiences in a direction that explores sexuality and love from a perspective that is not constrained by societal rules.

It is not about how many people one person is with, but how intense two people feel in each other's presence. At least the promo for the upcoming episode seems to hint at Jae-eon thinking so. However, Na-bi also doesn't back down from this intense attraction in Nevertheless, episode 2.

Instead, in the promo, she says that she is going to take it as far as she can with Jae-eon and that is after he tells her that he is not interested in dating. She also hears from others who know Jae-eon that he has never been interested in fostering an exclusive romantic relationship.

So when Jae-eon had told her that he did not have a girlfriend, he was not lying. He was also not lying about his feelings for Na-bi, but he is just not interested in her singularly.

He is interested in multiple other women, and he also pursues them sexually without any guilt. So when Na-bi decides to take it as far as possible, their conflicting beliefs will turn into an obstacle for their free-spirited relationship. So then what is it that will keep them together?

It is nothing but this intense attraction that they feel for each other and how they will let this attraction lead their actions is going to be a very satisfying watch.

Nevertheless, episode 2 will air on JTBC at 11 pm Korean Standard Time, and it can be streamed on Netflix.

