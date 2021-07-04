Nevertheless, episode 3: Can a kiss lead to making love when you are not in love? Fans think Song Kang was on fire

Nevertheless, episode 3 tackles the question of whether two individuals can make love when they are not in love. Usually, this act between two people who are not connected emotionally is termed casual sex. But does it really have to be that way?

That is what audiences explore through Na-bi and Jae-eon (Song Kang) in Nevertheless, episode 3. At the beginning of the episode, we see Na-bi (Han So-hee) remember the kiss that she had had with Jae-eon. It shocks her that she could do something like that after seeing the same man sharing a kiss with someone else.

Why does Na-bi attempt to distance herself from Jae-eon in Nevertheless, episode 3?

Initially, as she attempts to figure out her feelings for Jae-eon, she stays away from him. Then she sees Jae-eon with a girl called Sol-ah and it is clear that Jae-eon has feelings for this girl. That is when Na-bi decides that enough is enough, and tries to also draw a clear line between the two of them.

She also uses Eun-ha, her junior, to put some distance between her and Jae-eon. She genuinely wonders if she can make things work with him. So she decides that it is better off to stay away from someone as complicated as Jae-eon.

She deletes him from the text messaging app and also deletes his contact information altogether. She seems determined, but rarely do things go according to plan.

How does Jae-eon change Na-bi's mind about being intimate with him?

Days after the kiss, after Sol-ah appeared at the university and his feelings for her were revealed to Na-bi, Jae-eon tries to contact her again. When Eun-ha is hitting on Na-bi, Jae-eon tries to intercede. Na-bi, who generally enjoys the attention that she is getting at the moment, shirks his attention away.

She even makes it clear that there is nothing between them that warrants his reaction in Nevertheless, episode 3. She also asks him why he remained out of contact for so long. While Jae-eon ponders his error in not reaching out first, he questions why Na-bi didn't make the first move either.

The differences between them seem to be growing in Nevertheless, episode 3, but Jae-eon gets a chance to change her mind when Eun-ha rejects Na-bi. After flirting with Na-bi, Eun-ha claims to have received a message from a former crush. He apologizes to Na-bi about moving on to be with his crush, and Jae-eon sees it all.

At this point, Na-bi, who is sick, returns home only to get a call from Jae-eon. She didn't realize it was him because she deleted the number. She is surprised when she picks up the call, but continues talking with him. However, her phone was turned off due to low battery.

Instead of calling him back in Nevertheless, episode 3, Na-bi decides to buy medicines instead. Jae-eon freaks out and calls 112 (Korea's version of 911), assuming that it was because she was sick.

This reaction, and the fact that he also went to the convenience store for her, is what convinces Na-bi to open up to him and let him in.

Fans give thumbs up for the lovemaking scene in Nevertheless, but debate if Jae-eon really is sincere

Fans perceived the final scene, of Na-bi and Jae-eon making love, to be a moment of passionate exchange. The general perception is their act was completely based on attraction. As of now, neither have fallen in love. Yet sparks fly in the bedroom.

song kang when he sees his stans bullying jaeeon pic.twitter.com/TdVtX54FEf — bia (@hyuuncha) July 1, 2021

This scene in Nevertheless, episode 3 is what has led fans to wonder if Jae-eon is a player, considering he told Sol-ah that she was his fate. But that did not stop fans from appreciating the stunning portrayal of this intimacy.

Nevertheless, episode 3 aired on JTBC at 11:00 p.m. Korean Standard Time and can be streamed on Netflix.

