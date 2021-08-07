Nevertheless, episode 8: Na-bi finds Do-hyeok safe, but continues to be tempted by Jae-eon 

Nevertheless, episode 8 will see Na-bi (Han So-hee) struggle between safety and sensuality. What she has with Park Jae-eon is something that goes beyond the comfort of being in love. There is electricity between them, the kind that books are written about.

This charged feeling that she gets every time Jae-eon is in the vicinity is what really continues to tempt her in Nevertheless, episode 8 despite the latter's refusal to consider exclusive dating.

What is really interesting about the show is the way Jae-eon is portrayed. He doesn't lie about his intentions and, in fact, made it clear from the very beginning that he was not looking for serious relationships.

That didn't make him insincere, just elusive and distant. His interest in Na-bi also speaks a lot about how mesmerized Jae-eon is by her.

From gifting her a pretty light catcher that looks like a butterfly to taking part in college trips just to be able to see her, his actions do not reflect his words. That is what really confuses Na-bi in Nevertheless, episode 8.

She is unable to comprehend the fact that something so fleeting can be so intense. The physical attraction between the two of them also continues to confuse Na-bi. Just one touch from him melted her resolve into a puddle.

She was ready to go beyond just kissing when he made the move in Nevertheless, epsiode 7. It was Jae-eon who stopped when things got extremely steamy and he asked if this was really okay.

Nevertheless, episode 8 will see Do-hyeok propose to Na-bi

A scene from the promo for Nevertheless, episode 8, featured Do-hyeok confessing to Na-bi. The reason she might accept his confession is because she finds him safe and secure.

She is comfortable around Do-hyeok and is secure in the relationship. With Jae-eon, however, she always felt uneasy. She wondered about all the other girls that he would be with while dating her. This is further compounded by her doubts about his relationship with Sol-ah.

In the time that the two of them spent together, Na-bi was never able to get him to talk about himself. His family, his life away from university are things that he did not share willingly and all of this made Na-bi anxious. Do-hyeok, on the other hand, is stable and sweet.

So the chances of Na-bi saying yes to dating him are high.

Despite Do-hyeok's confession, Na-bi will not be able to stay away from Jae-eon in Nevertheless, episode 8

Nevertheless, episode 8 will see Na-bi struggle. She has to be around Jae-eon a lot. He is her assistant for her upcoming project and somehow, he also managed to get close to Na-bi's aunt who is a ceramic artist.

So the more she is around him, the more attracted she is towards him.

She even claims in Nevertheless, episode 8, that looking at him felt like she was cheating. There is no rhyme or reason behind this attraction.

From the looks of it, Na-bi may end up hurting Do-hyeok in Nevertheless, episode 8 in the process of exploring whatever she seemed to have with Jae-eon.

The question is whether Jae-eon is really worth all of this. He has been scouted by a team and if he accepts the offer, he would leave for the US. At the moment, he is still considering his options, but if Na-bi continued to be swayed by him, how would she deal with his absence?

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul