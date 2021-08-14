Nevertheless, Episode 9: Jae-eon wants to date Na-bi now, but will she really choose him over Potato Guy after all the red flags?

Nevertheless, episode 9 will see Jae-eon (Song Kang) realize that he doesn't care too much for when Na-bi (Han So-hee) looks at men other than him. This is also the case with when Na-bi is being wooed by Do-hyeok or as fans like to call him -- the Potato Guy (Chae Jong-hyeop).

The episode will draw further into Jae-eon's need of wanting to be the center of Na-bi's world despite not wanting a serious relationship with her. This is not what Na-bi is looking for in a relationship and Jae-eon is a walking red flag. Yet, Na-bi ignores all of it.

Despite wanting to stay away from him, this attraction between them keeps confusing her. What they have is palpable, and each time Na-bi ignores a red flag, she becomes more relatable to the majority of viewers.

One of the main reasons international fans love this show is because they see a part of themselves reflected in her.

As the title suggests, the entire romance between Jae-eon the 'fuccboi' and Na-bi centers on understanding that what they had was a mistake from the very beginning. The two of them are extremely different, but they are not in too deep to stay away from each other.

Jae-eon is depressed by all the attention that Na-bi showers on Do-hyeok in Nevertheless, episode 9

In Nevertheless, episode 9, Do-hyeok continues to try and get close to Na-bi. He had already told her that he was not ready to give up on her. Not until she is in love with someone else, or there is another man in her life. He tells her that he cannot concede to her wishes and would like to stay around her.

He is a sweet guy and quite the opposite of Jae-eon and that is probably why Na-bi is unable to drum up any interest in him in Nevertheless, episode 9. Not while she is involved with it. Yet, she continues to hang out with Do-Hyunjin as friends.

So the time that she spends with Do-hyeok begins to bother Jae-eon enough for him to ask Na-bi if she likes Do-hyeok. This boy who never cared about such things, is now bothered that a girl he likes might like someone else.

For so long, Jae-eon had kept things casual with the women that he had dated, but all of this may very well change in Nevertheless, episode 9.

In the promo of Nevertheless, episode 9; Jae-eon not only asked Na-bi if she liked Do-hyeok, but he also asked Na-bi if they should begin dating.

He has realized that he is a different person around Na-bi and his interest in her has grown enough for him to give her another present. This one a bracelet which Na-bi seemed to wear in the promo of Nevertheless, episode 9.

What about Do-hyeok in Nevertheless, episode 9?

So audiences of course wonder what will happen to the sweet and innocent "Potato Guy", Do-hyeok. From the promo again, it seemed clear that Do-hyeok will ask Na-bi all the important questions.

From how she felt in his presence, if she had liked him even for a minute and how influenced she is by Jae-eon still.

The promo also saw Na-bi accept that everything had been wrong from the very beginning. This could be in reference to a project of hers or her relationship with Jae-eon. After all, she had tried to tell herself multiple times that things wouldn't work between them. Yet, here she was.

Now the question is if anything at all will change at this point in Nevertheless, episode 9.

