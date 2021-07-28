Will Kim Min-gwi be removed from Nevertheless? JTBC confirms his scenes will be edited

Actor Kim Min-gwi will not be a part of the JTBC show "Nevertheless" going forward. The actor was caught up in a controversy after a netizen alleged that he had cheated on his girlfriend.

The controversy became bigger when the netizen also claimed that Kim Min-gwi had broken COVID 19 protocols to cheat.

In a statement, the actor's representatives from Big Picture Entertainment stumped themselves by confirming Kim Min-gwi's cheating. This was in the same statement claiming that the actor had not broken COVID 19 protocols. Fans posted memes on Twitter about how the agency easily admitted to cheating because it wasn't illegal.

Breaking COVID-19 quarantine protocols would definitely have put Kim Min-gwi in legal trouble. Following this, JTBC released a statement explaining their stance on the issue.

What is JTBC's stance regarding Kim Min-gwi cheating?

JTBC confirmed that Kim Min-gwi's scenes in Nevertheless would be edited out as soon as possible, beginning with the episode set to air on July 31.

In a statement to Star News, a representative from JTBC said,

"Kim Min Gwi's role will be reduced starting this week's broadcast (July 31st). We will also edit his scenes as much as possible."

Kim Min-gwi played the role of Nam Kyu-hyun in the show. A man who is in love with his best friend, Bit-na. However, she doesn't believe in the concept of love or monogamy. Despite this, he pushes and asks her to date him.

When she continues to be herself, Kyu-hyun gets upset and even blames her for stringing him along. He gave Jae-eon perspective into what Na-bi must have felt when he refused to commit to their relationship or show any sincerity.

Kim Min-gwi's role was turning out to be an important one, with enough potential. However, the cheating scandal has put him at a disadvantage.

Kim Min-gwi also published a handwritten apology addressing the scandal on his Instagram page. However, after the fiasco created by his agency's statement, it looked like nothing could be changed. But there is a section of the audience that believes Kim Min-gwi must not be judged for his personal choices.

Nonetheless, the ones who do not want to see him in the show are more in number. So JTBC decided to take the best route possible for the show and edit scenes that featured Kim Min-gwi.

