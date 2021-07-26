'Nevertheless' actor Kim Min-gwi admits to cheating on his girlfriend, but fans do not care about his personal life

'Nevertheless' actor Kim Min-gwi, who plays one of Na-bi's classmates, confirmed that the post that went viral recently of an actor because of cheating on his girlfriend was about him.

After the actor gained attention for playing one of the few conservative and reliable people in the show, a community post about him went viral.

An anonymous user claimed that Kim Min-gwi dated her for six years and cheated on her. The user also claimed the actor broke COVID-19 protocols to meet with the girl that he had been cheating on his girlfriend with.

Kim Min-gwi confirmed that he did cheat on his girlfriend, but denied breaking COVID 19 quarantine rules

Initially, the user had only mentioned that her boyfriend was a cast member of the Nevertheless show. She addressed him as "actor A" throughout the post.

The only speculation was that the man featured in the post was Kim Min-gwi. On 26 July, actor Kim Min-gwi confirmed that he had indeed cheated on his girlfriend.

A statement from Kim Min-gwi's agency Big Picture Entertainment said:

"First of all, we are sorry that we have caused concerns with unfavorable news regarding our actor Kim Min Gwi. And we ask your understanding for our delay in response due to cross-checking facts.

The agency added:

"The actor himself has admitted his controversial private life and he is deeply regretful for his immature judgment and actions inflicting pain on the victim. We also apologize for causing public concerns about this."

However, the agency strictly said that Kim Min-gwi had not broken any COVID19 rules.

"On allegations of actor Kim Min Gwi breaking COVID-19 safety protocol by leaving his quarantine location without permission, this is not true."

The agency also revealed more information regarding Kim Min-gwi's self-quarantine and said,

"Actor Kim Min Gwi has been in self-quarantine since May 22nd and he was tested after he has felt symptoms during his self-isolation period. After he has tested positive, he focused on receiving treatments and he has now completely recovered."

Fans say Kim Min-gwi's private life is of no concern to them

When news of Kim Min-gwi's confirmation broke, many fans supported the actor. They said that whatever had happened between the person who shared their past anonymously and Kim Min-gwi was personal. This had nothing to do with his craft.

Many fans also pointed out that cheating may be morally incorrect but it is not illegal and it shouldn't affect Kim Min-gwi's work.

The statement from the actor also resulted in many memes.

Nevertheless airs weekly on JTBC, and Kim Min-gwi plays the role of Nam Kyu-hyun. He is in love with his best friend who refuses to settle down with any one man. Bit-na ends up kissing Kyu-hyun after getting drunk, and all his buried feelings for her resurface.

Initially, his ultimatum that they date or be nothing to each other worked. However, he is insecure over all the boys that Bit-na is meeting. He tried to curb her time with other men, and even asked her if she had deleted the dating app that she had so far been using.

His suspicions, despite having known Bit-na closely, paints him as a conservative man.

