BTS officially enters 2022 GRAMMYs race with 'Butter', possibly going against Lizzo, Cardi B, Doja Cat, and others

BTS has officially entered the 2022 GRAMMYs, a move that has taken the internet by storm.

The seven-member K-pop group had previously performed at the GRAMMYs. If the step is successfully taken, they will be competing against mega pop stars from the American music industry.

BTS "Butter" submitted for nomination, possibly up against Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat, Cardi B, and more

The K-pop boy group under HYBE Corporation's Big Hit Music label will be looking to compete in the "Best Pop Duo/Group" category with their hit single Butter.

Other singers that will also be competing in the same category are Lizzo and Cardi B with Rumors, 24kGoldn and Iann Dior with Mood, Doja Cat with SZA for Kiss Me More, and The Kid LAROI and Miley Cyrus with Without You.

This isn't BTS' first foray into the world of GRAMMYs. Back in 2020, they entered to be nominated in three categories through their album Map of the Soul: 7. They applied for "Album of the Year," "Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical," and lastly "Best Pop Vocal Album."

At the end, they were nominated for "Record of the Year," "Best Pop Duo/Group Performance" (for Dynamite), "Best Music Video," and "Song of the Year." While the group did not score any GRAMMY awards, ARMYs (fans of BTS) hope to see a win for the K-pop idols this year.

BTS Butter is one of their most popular songs. It was a hit on charts all around the world, including several Billboard music charts. The song's success eventually led to a remix featuring Megan Thee Stallion which was later released.

The song came out on May 21, 2021, as a digital single. It is featured in the same single album as BTS' other hit English single, Permission to Dance.

Butter made its way to every single Top 40 radio station in the United States, which comes to a total number of around 180. It debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and has sold more than one million copies in the United States as of July 2021.

So far, only one entry for BTS' Butter has been announced. The group may possibly have submitted more of their discography for GRAMMY nominations, so fans eagerly await news regarding the same.

This year, BTS' music releases include their single album Butter, with the tracks Butter and Permission to Dance. Their last studio album release was Be, which came out on November 20, 2020.

Edited by Danyal Arabi