LALISA makes BLACKPINK’s Lisa the fastest K-pop soloist to reach 300 million views

LALISA is BLACKPINK idol Lisa's solo debut single that has achieved many feats since its release. The latest is the song that made Lisa the fastest K-pop soloist to reach 300 million views. The song included other members of BLACKPINK, such as Jennie and Rose as well.

Jennie made her solo debut in 2020, while Rose made hers earlier this year. It took Lisa 48 days to make this happen, and the announcement was made on October 27. In fact, it took Jennie all of six months to gain 300 million views.

YG Entertainment also announced that Lisa's single surpassed a total of 100 million streams on Spotify. It was revealed to be the second song to achieve this on the music streaming platform.

Fans react to news of Lisa's LALISA hitting 300 million views on YouTube

The announcement about Lisa's brilliant record on YouTube was made on the group's official Twitter handle. They also thanked Blinks across the globe for helping Lisa achieve the feat.

lilly flower @lilliesshygal @BLACKPINK

YG can we get another full album like pronto alot of other fandoms are getting arrogant lately n talking down on blackpink n their success hurry we need something n please not another mini album.😑 @YouTube Yayyy my girl Lisa !!!!!! Congrats my love 😘😘😘YG can we get another full album like pronto alot of other fandoms are getting arrogant lately n talking down on blackpink n their success hurry we need something n please not another mini album.😑 @BLACKPINK @YouTube Yayyy my girl Lisa !!!!!! Congrats my love 😘😘😘

Queen Lisa @loveyoulisa06 @BLACKPINK @lisasyong @YouTube CONGRATULATIONS #LISA FOR ANOTHER FASTEST MILESTONE!!!ONLY A TRUE GODDESS AND GLOBAL IT GIRL CAN DO!! 🔥💛SO ORGANIC! ONLY PROVES THAT THE WORLD LOVES YOU SO MUCH TO THE MOON AND BACK AND FORTH! 💛 #LALISA300M @BLACKPINK @lisasyong @YouTube CONGRATULATIONS #LISA FOR ANOTHER FASTEST MILESTONE!!!ONLY A TRUE GODDESS AND GLOBAL IT GIRL CAN DO!! 🔥💛SO ORGANIC! ONLY PROVES THAT THE WORLD LOVES YOU SO MUCH TO THE MOON AND BACK AND FORTH! 💛#LALISA300M

🐈🌻 @lisaislove143 @BLACKPINK @YouTube Congratulations LISA, congrats lilies and blinks! Keep streaming LALISA and MONEY on youtube and spotify. @BLACKPINK @YouTube Congratulations LISA, congrats lilies and blinks! Keep streaming LALISA and MONEY on youtube and spotify.

In addition to congratulating Lisa on achieving this feat, many also shared why they decided to stan BLACKPINK in the first place. Blinks even went to the extent of calling this a lifestyle. Some also asked YG to get behind the idea of a full-length album "pronto". They don't want anti-fans looking down on BLACKPINK.

Blinks also claimed that they were proud of Lisa for achieving a feat such as this organically. They addressed how the Thai star inculcated both the Thai culture and the Korean one in the video while creating a brilliant song of singing, rapping and dancing.

Lisa also collaborated with international artists DJ Snake, Meghan Thee Stallion, and Ozuna for a single titled SG. The song's video came under fire when fans of Lisa realized that the star was being added using CG effects in certain shots, which featured all of the collaborators of the song.

Yet many fans believe that Lisa's collaboration was a brilliant step forward for the star's solo career. She is the first artist from BLACKPINK to get an international solo collaboration. The collab, of course, featured many international pop stars, including Selena Gomez and Lady Gaga.

