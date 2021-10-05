'Justice for Lisa' trends worldwide as BLACKPINK fans slam YG Entertainment over Paris Fashion Week fiasco

YG Entertainment is facing the wrath of BLACKPINK fans as they trend ‘Justice for Lisa’ for the agency not letting Lisa attend Bvlgari fashion photoshoots and more. The maknae arrived in Europe a few days ago but hasn’t been permitted by YG to attend events, citing COVID regulations.
The unequal treatment of Lisa compared to the other three members, Rose, Jennie, and Jisoo, has had fans riled up. Being a global ambassador of Bvlgari, they believe the Thai rapper has been robbed of meeting celebrities and making a better name for herself once more.
YG Entertainment restricts BLACKPINK Lisa’s participation in Bvlgari photoshoots and PFW’s major events
#YGLetLisaDoHerWork and ‘JUSTICE FOR LISA’ trended worldwide as BLINKs, especially Lilies, put together a list of the mistreatment towards BLACKPINK's maknae, Lisa.
The news came to public attention when BVLGARI CEO Jean-Christopher Babin posted about Etam Live Show 2021. He said it is “a pity” not to have BLACKPINK’s Lisa attend the catwalk, along with “an incredible Bvlgari event tomorrow in Milano.” The CEO said the reason for this is YG Entertainment not allowing her to participate in them, citing COVID regulations.
In another post, the CEO even elaborated that Lisa lost out on filming with Zendaya, Lily Aldridge, and Vittoria Ceretti for Brand Campaign 2021/2022. This restriction has not gone down well with fans.
Fans are terming this restriction as “mistreatment” and “discrimination” against the Thai rapper. Many are throwing questions at YG Entertainment, asking them where these restrictions went when BLACKPINK's other members attended events, such as Jennie attending Chanel’s Fashion Week, Jisoo attending Dior’s 2022 event, and Rose attending YSL SS22 Show.
All of the events attended by members are of the brands for which they are brand ambassadors.
Loyal fans have also compiled a list of past “mistreatments” of BLACKPINK's Lisa to emphasize the seriousness of the issue.
It has also fueled an internal war between BLINKs (BLACKPINK’s fandom) and Lilies (Lisa’s fandom). Lilies claim that just like the agency, most BLINKs turn “a blind eye” whenever Lisa is mistreated.
While there have already been more than five hours of fans talking about the mistreatment of BLACKPINK's Lisa, YG Entertainment is still yet to release any official statement about it.