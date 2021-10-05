BLACKPINK's Lisa reunites with mother in Paris, leaves Blinks emotional

BLACKPINK's Lisa recently headed to Paris, France for the Paris Fashion Week. She was spotted by the paparazzi at the Incheon International Airport, Seoul on her way to Paris.

Dispatch released pictures of the girl group star and excited fans shared them on Twitter, Instagram and other social networking sites. Fans invited the star to fashion week with much fervor, and phrases such as 'benvenue Lisa', among other things, went viral.

Fans react to BLACKPINK star Lisa in Paris

In addition to sharing a picture of Lisa, Blinks also noticed that Lisa reunited with her mother in Paris.

There is also speculation that Lisa might shoot a music video soon. Her flight plan was leaked among fans, and indicated that she would be flying to Nice from Paris after working for Celine. There has been no official confirmation from YG Entertainment about the same.

A few fans were also disappointed that the members of BLACKPINK were not in Paris together. Jennie and Lisa did not make it to the Eiffel Tower and snap a picture together like Jisoo and Rosé when they were in Paris to represent their brands Dior and Yves Saint Laurent, respectively. Jennie arrived before Lisa to represent Chanel, but not in time for the shot. Here are some notable fan reactions:

Lalisa's fingers @frost000x We feel sad that we didnt have an ot4 pic in Paris. No #Lisa in eiffel tower. No Jenchuli. No Jenlisa.But Lisa reunited with her mom in Paris is another level. Makes me feel emotional cos finally they reunite again. Lets set aside others for now. ❣️❣️ We feel sad that we didnt have an ot4 pic in Paris. No #Lisa in eiffel tower. No Jenchuli. No Jenlisa.But Lisa reunited with her mom in Paris is another level. Makes me feel emotional cos finally they reunite again. Lets set aside others for now. ❣️❣️

lisa w her mom in paris

IM NOT CRYING YOU ARE

IM NOT CRYING YOU ARE lisa w her mom in paris

IM NOT CRYING YOU ARE

Nadia @Nadia23roger Lisa finally meets her mom in Paris after 2 years🥺 you dont know how emotional i am rn😭 hope she will have a good time in Nice Lisa finally meets her mom in Paris after 2 years🥺 you dont know how emotional i am rn😭 hope she will have a good time in Nice

Deezer @Deezer #LISA has come to take over Paris Fashion Week and we love to see it 🤩 #BienvenueLisa #LISA has come to take over Paris Fashion Week and we love to see it 🤩#BienvenueLisa

BLACKPINK 's Lisa in Paris as global ambassador for Celine

A still from the song LALISA (Image via YouTube/BLACKPINK)

Lisa is in Paris as the global ambassador for the French fashion house, Celine. Celine's partnership with Lisa was made official in September 2020. Lisa was known to be a fan of Celine's and attended many runway shows of the brand before their official partnership.

Hedi Slimane took over Celine in 2018 and Lisa was the first global ambassador to be employed under his reign. Slimane went as far as taking portrait shots of the singer in black and white.

Speaking of her role, Lisa had said, "To me, Celine is unrivaled, and Hedi Slimane has such a multifaceted talent—from clothing design to photography." She added, "He created this rare, incredible, and desirable world through his vision. I'm always inspired by his work. It's truly an honor and pleasure to be able to work with Hedi as Celine's first ambassador."

In addition to Celine, Lisa also became an ambassador for luxury brand Bvlgari.

The K-Pop idol was recently slammed for cultural appropriation after she sported box braids in a teaser for her song Money. The BLACKPINK star apologized after being called out for the same.

Lisa also made her solo debut with single LALISA in August. The star's solo debut was planned for years before it materialized. In fact, just before the release of her solo, there was speculation that she would be leaving YG Entertainment. Fans believed that Lisa had been mistreated by the agency and that was the cause for the same. However, the rumors were baseless, and the song recorded 73.6 million views within 24 hours of its release.

