BLACKPINK's Lisa apologizes for MONEY's CA controversy in a fanmeeting, receives mixed reactions

BLACKPINK Lisa's solo debut album LALISA became the most hip thing in K-pop recently. While the title track of the same name broke records, the B-side hip hop track, MONEY, got embroiled in a cultural appropriation controversy on September 19.
Disgruntled fans have finally received an apology from Lisa herself. On September 26, a fan uploaded a screen recording of her video call fanmeet with the idol. The fan educated her about MONEY's cultural appropriation. The rapper then extended her fanmeet time, learning about it in detail and also apologized for offending fans.
BLACKPINK's Lisa apologizes for MONEY's controversy
BLINKS, especially those with African roots, were offended by the Thai rapper's MONEY teaser. The teaser released on September 19 shows the rapper looking stunning, excluding the hairstyle. She added braid extensions to her ponytail that seem similar to box braids, an important part of African culture.
The controversy grew heavier as groups with contrasting views relentlessly debated what it meant.
A BLINK took her fanmeet opportunity to educate her about the matter that went down in the BLACKPINK fandom, and uploaded a recording for the fans.
The rapper can be heard apologizing, as she keeps on repeating that she had no bad intentions. She also said that she wasn't aware of the cultural significance and thought the hairstyle was cool, adding that she will be careful from now on.
Even though the fans finally received an apology directly from the idol, it's not going down well with the fandom. An internal fanwar has erupted on Twitter, where some BLINKs are trying hard to not post or clear the apology video because they believe others are twisting her words.
Some also "forgave" her, irrespective of whether they are from the same culture or not. This is also fuelling a fanwar where many BLINKs believe only those offended should accept or reject the apology.
On the other hand, remaining BLINKs are of the opinion that fans, especially the ones who were offended, should get a chance to see the video and it's up to them to forgive her.
While there's chaos on this side, there's one side of Twitter that's taking the Thai rapper's apology in an optimistic way.
The teasers and the performance video for MONEY that had the rapper wearing the same box braids are still up on YG Entertainment and BLACKPINK's social media channels. For a few BLINKs, her apology would have been seen as genuine if the posts had been deleted.
Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is reportedly all set to attend Paris Fashion Week.